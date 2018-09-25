‘The world needs this’: New Zealand PM takes 3-month-old baby to UNGA session, netizens cheer

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds her baby before speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Source: Reuters) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds her baby before speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Source: Reuters)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made history as she brought her three-month-old daughter to the United Nations General Assembly. Little Neve Te Aroha made her UN debut on Monday when her mother spoke at a peace summit in the General Assembly. While the leader delivered her speech, Ardern’s partner Clarke Gayford held the infant on his lap.

Ardern’s partner, Gayford – a fishing television presenter – is Neve’s primary carer, and has travelled with Ardern to New York to look after the baby. He also shared a ID card for the infant as many requested him to share a photo of the baby’s security pass.

Gayford posted a photo on Twitter, which read as “first baby” of New Zealand. He also shared a tidbit about her debut at the UN, when Japanese delegation walked in during a nappy change! “I wish I could have captured the startled look on a Japanese delegation inside UN yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change. Great yarn for her 21st (birthday),” he joked on Twitter.

Because everyone on twitter’s been asking to see Neve’s UN id, staff here whipped one up.

I wish I could have captured the startled look on a Japanese delegation inside UN yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change.

Great yarn for her 21st. pic.twitter.com/838BI96VYX — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) September 24, 2018

“I have the ability to take my child to work, there’s not many places you can do that. I am not the gold standard for bringing up a child in this current environment because there are things about my circumstances that are not the same,” The Guardian quoted Ardern.

As the prime minister delivers her speech, her partner holds the baby in his lap. (Source: Reuters) As the prime minister delivers her speech, her partner holds the baby in his lap. (Source: Reuters)

“If I can do one thing, and that is change the way we think about these things, then I will pleased we have achieved something,” she added.

Hero to working moms everywhere, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern arrives with her baby in a stroller at the UNGA pic.twitter.com/cw365yHVc5 — Steven D’Souza (@cbcsteve) September 24, 2018

“Prime Minister Ardern is showing that no one is better qualified to represent her country than a working mother. Just 5 percent of the world’s leaders are women, so we need to make them as welcome here as possible,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Reuters.

On social media too, people were thrilled to see the baby’s debut at the UN. While many went ‘awww’ seeing the world’s youngest diplomat, others highlighted how important and big deal this was.

This story is important because:

1. This should be the norm

2. The presence of a child may help politicians keep things in perspective

3. A reminder that we need a baby UNhttps://t.co/IzBbJHmyTT — Cameron Williams (@MrCamW) September 25, 2018

Big thanks to #NewZealand PM @jacindaardern for personally initiating Take your baby to the #UN Day.

Bold & important precedent for working parents everywhere. pic.twitter.com/6fwuClvUiA — Jen Crozier (@jencrozier) September 25, 2018

This is amazing! Also, @jacindaardern becoming the first female leader to attend the @UN Genderal Assembly with a baby is challenging the conventional stereotypes women receive when returning to work or on their capacity to lead and be mothers! #girlstakeoverparliament https://t.co/g6kbR7uecF — Caitlin Figueiredo (@CaitFigueiredo) September 25, 2018

What at utter indictment on the body that represents the entire planet and the old men who’ve been running it so far, that it has to wait 73 years for the inclusion of something as essential to humanity as the presence of a BABY in the building. Well done @jacindaardern — Peter Bayley (@peterbayley) September 25, 2018

That’s great and I’m happy for her. Unfortunately, both my babies were banned from the UN Human Rights Council room in Geneva due to “security reasons”. My mum was walking with them on the corridors texting me when I had to come for nursing which I did in toilets & empty offices. — Izsák-Ndiaye Rita (@IzsakRita) September 25, 2018

Three month old daughter of #NewZealand PM @jacindaardern is official a baby diplomat at #UNGA https://t.co/gOnYpqbMlX — Michelle Nichols (@michellenichols) September 24, 2018

I cannot stress how much the @UN – and the governments that comprise it – need this. https://t.co/d9NHkms96R — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) September 25, 2018

Ya know, for fathers worldwide, this sure is a damned fine look. New Zealand, our progressiveness is showing on the world stage–and doesn’t it feel so fine? @NZClarke and baby Neve at the UN. #nzpol pic.twitter.com/43q4az70Tj — Tracey Barnett (@TraceyBarnett) September 24, 2018

I know the cynics will be out in full force but as I head off to a meeting this makes me feel happy- @jacindaardern is taking the grounded reality of being a mum & working for a better world to a new level-good on her- it’s hard & besides, UN needs to see more & think about kids! https://t.co/wADWw3V2qz — Bronwyn Hayward (@BMHayward) September 24, 2018

You are awesome @jacindaardern! Some of these leaders have forgotten humanity. Seeing a baby will hopefully bring back some sense into them. #UNGA https://t.co/U4qlo0uiuV — Tseday (ፀደይ) (@Tseday) September 25, 2018

And this man. Setting the gold standard for dads on this side of the planet! @NZClarke @jacindaardern https://t.co/jJdjwdHZQ7 — Coleen MacKinnon (@ColeenMacK_AUS) September 25, 2018

That baby will accomplish more for #NewZealand’s global influence than many of the world leaders can at #UNGA… https://t.co/Gnaq4ypOhC — Brett Bruen (@BrettBruen) September 24, 2018

Thank you to the New Zealand’s Prime Minister @jacindaardern for showing the world at #UNGA what working mothers look like. https://t.co/niLLF7aOET — Lauren Oppenheimer (@LaurenOpp) September 25, 2018

The UN gave Neve an ID calling her ‘New Zealand First Baby’! I’m dead. https://t.co/04mBN97l7h — Kathleen Calderwood (@kt_calderwood) September 25, 2018

There are no words for how much I love @jacindaardern https://t.co/FE4jJ55jRZ #nzpol — Stephanie Anderson (@stephanieando) September 25, 2018

This is genuinely uplifting. The world needs more politicians like @jacindaardern (and more supportive role models like @NZClarke, who makes the rest of us look pretty piss poor). https://t.co/0zpcgLyHW6 — Michael Stumpf (@theosysbio) September 25, 2018

The 38-year-old politician is only the second elected leader to give birth while in office, after Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto in 1990. After giving birth in June, Ardern returned to office in early August after taking six weeks maternity leave. The country recently also made “parliament friendlier for children and their parents” to especially help working lawmakers to balance motherhood and their professional life.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd