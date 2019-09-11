New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern wishes Malayali community Happy Onam

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended Onam wishes to the Malayali community in a video that has warmed many hearts online. Standing alongside Priyanca Radhakrishnan, the parliamentary private secretary for the Ethnic Communities, Ardern talks about the festival and thanks the people for bringing diversity to the country.

“As we celebrate Kerala’s harvest festival, we want to wish our New Zealand Malyali community a very happy Onam,” Ardern says in the nearly one-minute video. “It is great to see how the Malyali community is brought together on this day and I wish you and your families all the very best,” she says.

Watch the video here:

Shared on Facebook by Radhakrishnan, the video has garnered attention on social media and received several positive responses. “Thank you, Ma’am, for this great gesture and respect towards Indian community,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

The Onam festival is celebrated by Malayalis all across the world. From a nine-course feast called Onasadya to a ritual called Onakalikal, it is one of the most important annual festival for the Malayali community. The 10-day celebration concludes with Thiruvonam, which as per the popular folklore, is the day when demon king Mahabali visits earth.