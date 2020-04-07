New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern wins hearts after saying ‘Easter Bunny’ is essential worker

While talking to the members of the press, the prime minister reassured all children in the country that despite the lockdown, she will take measures to ensure there is festive cheer for Easter. While talking to the members of the press, the prime minister reassured all children in the country that despite the lockdown, she will take measures to ensure there is festive cheer for Easter.

The Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are essential workers and will be exempt from all the norms of the lockdown in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said. Though the prime minister did tell children of the island nation that the services provided by both ‘essential workers’ could be affected by the lockdowns imposed.

Addressing a press conference, New Zealand’s prime minister said the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy were “essential workers” after a reporter said that many children were worried their services would be affected by restrictions.

However, Ardern was quick to say that it might be “difficult for the bunny to get everywhere” given the current circumstances. “But as you can imagine, at this time, of course, they’re going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies,” she said.

“So I say to the children of New Zealand if the Easter Bunny doesn’t make it to your household, we have to understand that it’s a bit difficult at the moment perhaps for the bunny to get everywhere,” Ardern said.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern confirms Easter Bunny is classed as an “essential worker” but it might be “difficult for the bunny to get everywhere” in current circumstances. Tooth fairy also confirmed as an essential worker. pic.twitter.com/Jv6o4t2tkG — Daniel Rosney (@DanielRosney) April 6, 2020

The prime minister also spread festive cheer by organising an Easter egg that kept in mind the present constraints against gatherings.

Putting an image of an Easter egg, Ardern wrote in a social media post, “You can draw your own Easter egg, or you can colour in the one that some of my clever friends helped to make. All you have to do is colour it in or decorate it, and pop it in your window for other kids to find. I’d also love to see your designs. If you email them to primeminister@parliament.govt.nz, or share them on social media using the hashtag #NZEggHunt”

The prime minister’s statements were appreciated online:

What a lovely lovely woman. So empathic in these unprecedented times. 🐣 🐰 🐣 — Jude (@JudeeJudes) April 7, 2020

😭Well that’s set me right off.😭 Might move to New Zealand when all this is over. She’s amazing. https://t.co/6EiY45xE8D — Becki (@stageyrebel) April 7, 2020

Well done to New Zealand’s Prime Minister who says the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are ‘essential workers’ and will do their best to visit despite the #COVID19 lockdown – very important for our littles ones in these uncertain times. 😊🐣 https://t.co/g5UYc3Gw6H — Michelle Napier (@Michelle_utv) April 7, 2020

I officially love @jacindaardern and New Zealand! If this doesn’t melt your heart, you have no soul!! #EasterBunny and #toothfairy are essential services- official announcement! #Lockdownlols https://t.co/itWqOKnie9 — Chrissy D (@NYTChristian) April 7, 2020

Say it together with me now; Women. Make. Better. Leaders. https://t.co/lI7o1gD9OY — Izzah Zakaria (@izzahzacko) April 7, 2020

Either move her here or I’ll move there! How lucky are NZ to have a leader like this!! At every single turn she has the compassion, humility, grit and now this… https://t.co/e4uMZ3fCVE — Beth Fisher (@BethFisherSport) April 6, 2020

This is absolutely wonderful.

Children are dealing with a lot of change, uncertainty and worry right now.

That a PM would reassure them in this way is truly compassionate leadership. Bravo. https://t.co/vYjWvONwVt — 🕊️ Humanist Quaker (@HumanistQuaker) April 6, 2020

Great to see leaders around the world giving important reassurances to children. Cultural traditions marking special occasions are an important part of childhood. They need to be celebrated differently as we protect health and life by staying home – but we can still celebrate.

https://t.co/uZet7iQlCZ — Bruce Adamson (@Bruce_Adamson) April 6, 2020

Having been told that a reporter had received a letter from a child wondering if the Easter Bunny would be exempt from the lockdown, New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern once again showed why she is one of the great world leaders. pic.twitter.com/KtR3eY1w99 — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) April 6, 2020

Look how her eyes light up! 100% genuine empathy. — Kupacevic89 (@kupacevic89) April 6, 2020

Jacinda for World President 👍 — Mark Petchey (@_markpetchey) April 6, 2020

A lovely positive way to get people onboard. Less about death more about how to get through this sane and happy! Amazing — Charlotte Moro (@CharlotteMoro1) April 6, 2020

When you thought @jacindaardern couldn’t get any better as a leader.. she drops an exciting #Easter activity for the kids of NZ. Then asks them to send them to her. If ensuring children still get to enjoy Easter during lockdown isn’t leadership I don’t know what is 🐰🖍🧸 https://t.co/poIF4SbJ8b pic.twitter.com/g9ufJCCxGu — Ashleigh Rushton #stayathome🌋🌊🌨🌪🏳️‍🌈 (@AshleighJane92) April 6, 2020

Ardern announced a nationwide lockdown on March 25 despite the country having a much lower death toll than the rest of the world.

On Tuesday, Ardern said she had rejected her health minister’s offer to resign for breaching nationwide lockdown rules as doing so would jeopardise plans to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. She instead demoted David Clark to the bottom of cabinet rankings and stripped him of his role as associate finance minister.

In other news, New Zealanders have been placing teddy bears in their windows during coronavirus lockdowns to brighten the mood and to give children a game to play.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd