A ‘sexist’ interview with New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has people fuming

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked many questions in a recent BBC News interview, but some of them have angered people. People were upset that the New Zealand prime minister was asked whether she has any plans to marry her partner Clarke Gayford, had her feminist credentials questioned, and asked about having guilt pangs due to being a working mother.

During the interview with BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire, Ardern spoke about various topics including a trade deal with the UK post-Brexit and changing the existing world order. However, the interview took an awkward turn when a series of questions were asked about her personal life.

Derbyshire asked Ardern if she had any plans to propose to her long-term partner Clarke Gayford, with whom she has had a child and is a fishing presenter on New Zealand television. The PM was a little surprised by the question, but laughed loudly and answered: “No I would not ask, no.”

“I want to put [my partner] through the torture and pain of having to agonise about that question himself” New Zealand @jacindaardern tells us she is a feminist, but she’d never be the one to pop the questionhttps://t.co/MCAoKLpCGK #VictoriaLIVE pic.twitter.com/rfbSp4NOmf — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) January 21, 2019

Derbyshire then asked: “You’re a feminist?” Ardern said she is a feminist, and added,“But no, I want to put him through the pain and torture of having to agonise about that question himself, that’s letting him off the hook, absolutely not.”

Derbyshire concluded the line of questioning, saying: “OK, fair enough. We await that day.”

The question about Ardern’s feminism, just because she said she wouldn’t propose to her partner, caused outrage on Twitter. But that wasn’t the only thing people were upset about.

Honestly @BBCNews you’re asking a Prime Minister if she’s going to propose to her husband & when she says no questioning her #feminist credentials? Seriously questioning your inappropriate & lazy #journalism lately 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/BjgnPpp3u1 — Charlotte Minvielle (@Cha_Minvielle) January 23, 2019

Jacinda Ardern’s feminist credentials questioned during interview about ‘the juggle’ and marriage proposals. For the record, feminism is about the freedom to make your own choices (without being condemned for not fitting society’s cookie cutter idea of a feminist). — Julia Naughton (@JuliaNaughton) January 22, 2019

Such a pathetic question – the assumption that Ardern will or has to get married – the assumption that a woman who is proposed to isn't a feminist – the assumption that any of this bears any relevance to how she conducts her life or does her job. 🙄https://t.co/Wg0x89Mgef — F R A N // S M I T H 🎶 (@fransongs) January 22, 2019

Ardern was also asked how she balanced running a country with being a mother, and whether she experiences “guilt”. Ardern admitted it was “sometimes a struggle”, but it was giving her a valuable and “insightful” experience that was more closely akin to how every woman strives hard to maintain their work and family responsibilities.

The politician — who is only the second world leader to have given birth in office — also discussed bringing up her daughter, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, and stressed that she was “a mother, not a superwoman”. The New Zealand prime minsiter said that the expection that a mother can be a superwoman “does a disservice to all women, it raises expectations that no one can meet”.

‘I’m a mother, not a superwoman’ New Zealand PM @jacindaardern is only the second global leader to give birth in office She told us how she juggles politics with being a new mum: https://t.co/MCAoKLpCGK #VictoriaLIVE pic.twitter.com/ZwtZNYN79x — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) January 21, 2019

Many users on social media said that it was unlikely a male prime minister would be asked similar questions, especially the one about feeling guilty over spending less time with their children.

“Jacinda Ardern asked in BBC interview if she plans to propose to her partner.” Name me ONE male Head of State that would get such a sexist question. @BBC, you can do better than this. #EverydaySexism https://t.co/dHIqzzMamQ — Aaron Oxley (@ATOxley) January 22, 2019

In stead of taking a jab at Jacinda Ardern’s feminism maybe Victoria Derbyshire should look at her sexist interview questions, including asking Ardern how she balances motherhood and running a country and whether she feels guilty about it 🙄🙄🙄https://t.co/oM5SzXZE1P — Alexandra Sinclair (@alexandrasinc10) January 22, 2019

Jacinda Ardern asked if shes a feminist in the same interview in which she was asked if shes planning to ask her husband to get married and how she balances being a mum with her job. Now, a male foreign PM would absolutely not be asked those last two questions. — Andrew (@semimental7896) January 22, 2019

@vicderbyshire may I ask why does @jacindaardern need to be married, at all? She is perfectly entitled to have the type of relationship that works for her. I’m not married been with my partner 29 years & have 2 boys. Plse mind your own business #feminism https://t.co/oGwQmCk3LO — Sue Barrett – #Selling Better (@SueBarrett) January 22, 2019

Queen Victoria of Great Britain gave birth to NINE children while leading an empire encircling the globe. — william eigo (@willeigo) January 22, 2019

I think it’s time we stop asking women whether they feel guilty about going to f*cking work. #Feminism https://t.co/OTrdU4TAI5 — Shiran Avni (@AvniShiran) January 22, 2019

I await Victoria Derbyshire questioning every man in power who has children whether they feel guilty for working and not being at home more often to look after newborn kids. https://t.co/rNp2lwEdcg — Graham Minenor-Matheson (@AcademicAntidot) January 22, 2019

And how do you juggle running the country and being a mum ? Stupid question from a stupid woman. https://t.co/1HyvjRmJ1h — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) January 22, 2019

However, many also found the New Zealand Prime Minister’s answers inspiring, and lauded her for maintaining her composure.

I know nothing at all about politics, but with the way the world sure seems to be, hearing all of that from her was extremely refreshing and realistic, for so many reasons. That I do know. — Dominic Fretto (@DominicFretto) January 23, 2019

Jacinda is amazing in this interview, warm and articulate, but sheesh these questions just aren’t asked of male leaders with children. https://t.co/Pq726P4wAt — Bounder (@DawgBelly) January 22, 2019

Oh my god @jacindaardern you inspired me in so many ways, i am a working woman, no kid but I struggle with family life and sometimes it effects my work but seeing you -a mother to a newborn and PM- with such a joy; wow😍 — Aliceinharderland (@aliceinhardrlnd) January 21, 2019