Toggle Menu
A ‘sexist’ interview with New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has people fuminghttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/new-zealand-pm-jacinda-ardern-bbc-people-fuming-5553436/

A ‘sexist’ interview with New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has people fuming

During the interview with BBC's Victoria Derbyshire, Ardern spoke about various topics including a trade deal with the UK post-Brexit and changing the existing world order. However, the interview then took an awkward turn.

Jacinda Ardern, Jacinda Ardern bbc interview, Jacinda Ardern marrige proposal question, Jacinda Ardern sexist bbc interview, new zealand pm asked about mom guilt, nz pm asked about marriage proposal, everyday sexism, viral news, indian express
The New Zealand PM was in England recently to meet Theresa May when she sat down with BBC for the elaborate interview. (Source: AP)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked many questions in a recent BBC News interview, but some of them have angered people. People were upset that the New Zealand prime minister was asked whether she has any plans to marry her partner Clarke Gayford, had her feminist credentials questioned, and asked about having guilt pangs due to being a working mother.

During the interview with BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire, Ardern spoke about various topics including a trade deal with the UK post-Brexit and changing the existing world order. However, the interview took an awkward turn when a series of questions were asked about her personal life.

Derbyshire asked Ardern if she had any plans to propose to her long-term partner Clarke Gayford, with whom she has had a child and is a fishing presenter on New Zealand television. The PM was a little surprised by the question, but laughed loudly and answered: “No I would not ask, no.”

Derbyshire then asked: “You’re a feminist?” Ardern said she is a feminist, and added,“But no, I want to put him through the pain and torture of having to agonise about that question himself, that’s letting him off the hook, absolutely not.”

Derbyshire concluded the line of questioning, saying: “OK, fair enough. We await that day.”

The question about Ardern’s feminism, just because she said she wouldn’t propose to her partner, caused outrage on Twitter. But that wasn’t the only thing people were upset about.

Ardern was also asked how she balanced running a country with being a mother, and whether she experiences “guilt”. Ardern admitted it was “sometimes a struggle”, but it was giving her a valuable and “insightful” experience that was more closely akin to how every woman strives hard to maintain their work and family responsibilities.

The politician — who is only the second world leader to have given birth in office — also discussed bringing up her daughter, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, and stressed that she was “a mother, not a superwoman”. The New Zealand prime minsiter said that the expection that a mother can be a superwoman “does a disservice to all women, it raises expectations that no one can meet”.

Many users on social media said that it was unlikely a male prime minister would be asked similar questions, especially the one about feeling guilty over spending less time with their children.

However, many also found the New Zealand Prime Minister’s answers inspiring, and lauded her for maintaining her composure.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 R Madhavan's latest look from 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is now a viral meme
2 Video: Security guard saves boy from drowning in swimming pool in Brazil
3 ICC, fans come up with memes after sun halts play in India vs New Zealand ODI