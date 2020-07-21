New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern meets her lookalike on TikTok in this video

New Zealand Prime minister Jacinda Ardern recently met a woman who is her lookalike on TikTok, and the video of the encounter is being widely shared on social media.
Comedian Melanie Bracewell shared the hilarious video of the encounter, in which she is pretending to be the prime minister.
Bracewell, wearing a wig that resembles Ardern‘s hairstyle, starts by pretending to be the prime minister and meets one of her fans.
“Kia Ora everyone it’s me Jacinda Ardern, I obviously have a lot of fans out there so I like to get selfies with my fans sometimes,” she says in the video.
Ardern then appears in the video, introducing herself as Jacinda. The video ends with the 39-year-old Prime Minister walking away laughing.
Watch the video here:
— Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) July 17, 2020
Since being shared, the video has been viewed over four million times. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Jesus…. The hug sent alarm bells in my head until I remembered New Zealand is the good place 😂
— Jay K (@Geoblender) July 17, 2020
Honestly, me to Jacinda though… pic.twitter.com/BmzRTWCeeF
— Kirsten Dixon (@kirstenducky) July 17, 2020
— Ben (@SirBenKenobi) July 17, 2020
We have such a kind, caring PM with so much energy, enthusiasm for our people. @jacindaardern has changed our perception of politics. It doesn’t need to be dirty.
Let’s keep moving.
— Coconut Oil (@imgeneralnz) July 17, 2020
She only had one word in this tiny clip, and still nailed it.
— Patrick McComish (@lodesta) July 17, 2020
Dear New Zealand,
Please can you share your @jacindaardern .
It’s very selfish to keep the best one to yourselves.
Lots of love,
Everyone else.
— AvianaCat (@CatToTheFuture) July 18, 2020
Made my night!! God I love Jacinda
— Eddie Dadds (@EddieDadds) July 17, 2020
It’s just gold isn’t it, I watch this about five times last night
— 18 + Bella Petite (@bellapetite5) July 18, 2020
First thought – that’s not social distancing! Second thought – oh, that’s right….
— Ingrid (@IngridinUtopia) July 17, 2020
They are allowed to put their arms around people in New Zealand. #imiss
— LoJo (@ChowYunMatt) July 17, 2020
I am in love with both of them.
— 🇦🇺 Stefan von Imhof (@stefanvonimhof) July 17, 2020
The 24-year-old Bracewell had made headlines in the past for her resemblance to the Prime Minister Ardern.
