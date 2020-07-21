New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern meets her lookalike on TikTok in this video

In the now-viral video, Bracewell, wearing a wig similar Ardern ‘s to starts the video pretending g to be the prime minister, meeting one of her fans. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Melanie Bracewell) In the now-viral video, Bracewell, wearing a wig similar Ardern ‘s to starts the video pretending g to be the prime minister, meeting one of her fans. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Melanie Bracewell)

New Zealand Prime minister Jacinda Ardern recently met a woman who is her lookalike on TikTok, and the video of the encounter is being widely shared on social media.

Comedian Melanie Bracewell shared the hilarious video of the encounter, in which she is pretending to be the prime minister.

Bracewell, wearing a wig that resembles Ardern‘s hairstyle, starts by pretending to be the prime minister and meets one of her fans.

“Kia Ora everyone it’s me Jacinda Ardern, I obviously have a lot of fans out there so I like to get selfies with my fans sometimes,” she says in the video.

Ardern then appears in the video, introducing herself as Jacinda. The video ends with the 39-year-old Prime Minister walking away laughing.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over four million times. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Jesus…. The hug sent alarm bells in my head until I remembered New Zealand is the good place 😂 — Jay K (@Geoblender) July 17, 2020

Honestly, me to Jacinda though… pic.twitter.com/BmzRTWCeeF — Kirsten Dixon (@kirstenducky) July 17, 2020

We have such a kind, caring PM with so much energy, enthusiasm for our people. @jacindaardern has changed our perception of politics. It doesn’t need to be dirty.

Let’s keep moving. — Coconut Oil (@imgeneralnz) July 17, 2020

She only had one word in this tiny clip, and still nailed it. — Patrick McComish (@lodesta) July 17, 2020

Dear New Zealand, Please can you share your @jacindaardern . It’s very selfish to keep the best one to yourselves. Lots of love, Everyone else. — AvianaCat (@CatToTheFuture) July 18, 2020

Made my night!! God I love Jacinda — Eddie Dadds (@EddieDadds) July 17, 2020

It’s just gold isn’t it, I watch this about five times last night — 18 + Bella Petite (@bellapetite5) July 18, 2020

First thought – that’s not social distancing! Second thought – oh, that’s right…. — Ingrid (@IngridinUtopia) July 17, 2020

They are allowed to put their arms around people in New Zealand. #imiss — LoJo (@ChowYunMatt) July 17, 2020

I am in love with both of them. — 🇦🇺 Stefan von Imhof (@stefanvonimhof) July 17, 2020

The 24-year-old Bracewell had made headlines in the past for her resemblance to the Prime Minister Ardern.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd