Tuesday, July 21, 2020
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern meets her lookalike on TikTok in this video

Comedian Melanie Bracewell shared the hilarious video of the encounter, in which she is pretending to be the prime minister.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 21, 2020 5:53:37 pm
In the now-viral video, Bracewell, wearing a wig similar Ardern 's to starts the video pretending g to be the prime minister, meeting one of her fans.

New Zealand Prime minister Jacinda Ardern recently met a woman who is her lookalike on TikTok, and the video of the encounter is being widely shared on social media.

Comedian Melanie Bracewell shared the hilarious video of the encounter, in which she is pretending to be the prime minister.

Bracewell, wearing a wig that resembles Ardern‘s hairstyle, starts by pretending to be the prime minister and meets one of her fans.

“Kia Ora everyone it’s me Jacinda Ardern, I obviously have a lot of fans out there so I like to get selfies with my fans sometimes,” she says in the video.

Ardern then appears in the video, introducing herself as Jacinda. The video ends with the 39-year-old Prime Minister walking away laughing.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over four million times. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The 24-year-old Bracewell had made headlines in the past for her resemblance to the Prime Minister Ardern.

