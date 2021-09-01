New Zealand minister’s live TV interview interrupted by son waving carrot

A New Zealand cabinet minister was left red-faced after her son decided to abruptly barge in during a video call on live television excitedly brandishing an oddly shaped carrot.

During a Zoom interview with Radio Samoa, the minister for social development Carmel Sepuloni was interrupted by her son when he walked inside the room while holding the oddly shaped carrot. In the 18-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, Sepuloni is seen trying to grab the carrot from her son’s hand, as he tries to dodge her.

“That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom and your son walks into the room shouting and holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part,” Sepuloni tweeted while sharing the video which has now gone viral on social media. “Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time!”

That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/oUbcpt8tSu — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

In the following tweet, Sepuloni also gave a shout-out to all the parents who are balancing home and work amid the ongoing pandemic. “A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time — I see you! Red heart *Note to self: I will never buy the odd-shaped carrot pack again.”

A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time — I see you! ❤️ *Note to self: I will never buy the odd shaped carrot pack again. 🙅🏽‍♀️🥕 — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and be flooded with comments of parents who were able to relate to the situation. The video also evoked memories of the video of Prof Robert Kelly, who was interrupted by his children during a live interview with BBC in 2017.

This is so funny thanks for sharing the lived realities of working from home cos of covid ❣️ that carrot tho bahahaha I love this so much yay for you yay for your son ❣️🙌🏾 — Fetaui Iosefo (@FetauiI) August 30, 2021

My boy would do exactly the same thing! It’s all about the carrot and it’s comedic value 🤩. It’s nice to see big smiles, thanks buddy 👍 — biba l h. (@bibahollar) August 30, 2021

This is the upside of #covid. We get to see people who are doing difficult jobs, as people and not just as authority figures. Love your humor and response — Doug (@doug_townsend) August 31, 2021

I love this so much. I wonder if @Robert_E_Kelly has seen it? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/djQ2wlPOve — Eileen (@NZNeep) August 30, 2021

Easily one of my worst nightmares. You handled it very well though. Loving that Mena (it is, right?) throw though. — Lice Movono (@LiceMovono) August 30, 2021