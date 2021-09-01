scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Must Read

New Zealand minister’s live TV interview interrupted by son waving carrot

In the 18-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, Sepuloni is seen trying to grab the carrot from her son's hand, as he tries to dodge her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 1, 2021 7:21:23 pm
Son New Zealand minister’s live TV interview phallic carrot, penis shaped carrot, oddly shaped carrot, New Zealand minister, Carmel Sepuloni, trending, indian express, indian express newsIn a tweet, Sepuloni also gave a shout-out to all the parents who are balancing home and work amid the pandemic.

A New Zealand cabinet minister was left red-faced after her son decided to abruptly barge in during a video call on live television excitedly brandishing an oddly shaped carrot.

During a Zoom interview with Radio Samoa, the minister for social development Carmel Sepuloni was interrupted by her son when he walked inside the room while holding the oddly shaped carrot. In the 18-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, Sepuloni is seen trying to grab the carrot from her son’s hand, as he tries to dodge her.

ALSO READ |Two children are internet sensations after interrupting their mothers during live TV interviews

“That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom and your son walks into the room shouting and holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part,” Sepuloni tweeted while sharing the video which has now gone viral on social media. “Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time!”

In the following tweet, Sepuloni also gave a shout-out to all the parents who are balancing home and work amid the ongoing pandemic. “A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time — I see you! Red heart *Note to self: I will never buy the odd-shaped carrot pack again.”

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and be flooded with comments of parents who were able to relate to the situation. The video also evoked memories of the video of Prof Robert Kelly, who was interrupted by his children during a live interview with BBC in 2017.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 01: Latest News

Advertisement