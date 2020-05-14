Follow Us:
Thursday, May 14, 2020
COVID19

Mayor of New Zealand town goes bungee jumping to celebrate lifting of lockdown

Mayor of Queenstown Lakes District Jim Boult's early morning jump was meant to signal the re-opening of the town’s tourism industry.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 14, 2020 9:36:38 pm
new zealand, new zealand level 2, covid 19 lockdown nz lifted, nz business open, queestown mayor bungee jumping, new zealand mayor bungee jump, kiwis celebrate level 2, coronavirus, covid 19 new zealand, indian express Mayor took a plunge over the picturesque Kawarau River in Queenstown. (Queenstown Lakes District Council/ Facebook)

After days of lockdown, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the country was ready to start gradually reopening from May 14, with businesses permitted to reopen across the country. To celebrate the announcement, the mayor of a city went bungee jumping.

New Zealanders are now permitted to visit retail stores, malls, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and public spaces, including playgrounds and gyms, from Thursday.

Taking a plunge above the picturesque Kawarau River, mayor of Queenstown Lakes District Jim Boult’s early morning jump was the first at the Kawarau Bridge Bungy Centre. It was the first since the seven-week lockdown and signalled the re-opening of the town’s tourism industry.

“I’m delighted to be able to mark the reopening of this facility, even if it means jumping off a bridge first thing in the morning,” Boult said, adding that it wasn’t his first experience of the adventure sport.

Saying that Queenstown is the country’s premier tourist destination, Boult stressed that in a post Covid-19 world focussing on domestic tourism would bring a much-needed boost to the local economy that would benefit thousands of locals.

“I look forward to welcoming visitors to our district from across the country,” he said.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister said on Monday that there would be a few measures and guidelines as the country headed for the ‘new normal’ with social distancing in place. Social gatherings should be kept small for now – 10 people or less, she said.

People in New Zealand celebrated the lockdown being lifted on social media and #Level2 trended.

Schools and bars will also be reopened later in May. Ardern said the changes will be reviewed in two weeks. According to the latest data, the country now has just 65 active cases and 2 people in hospital. No new cases were reported in the last five days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement