Monday, June 15, 2020
COVID19

New Zealand’s ad campaign using porn stars to educate youth wins praise online

The initiative is part of a series of TV advertisements launched by the New Zealand government in order to inform young people on how porn is different from real sex and relationships. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2020 2:20:20 pm
new zealand sex education ad adult movie stars, porn actors, sex education, Sue and Derek, internet safety, trending, indian express, indian express news Since being featured, the advertisement has triggered many reactions online with netizens complimenting the New Zealand government for the initiative.

In an attempt to educate the youth about sex and consent, the New Zealand government has come up with a fascinating way to catch their attention and educate them — by using adult movie stars as part of an ad campaign.

The advertisement shows two porn stars — ‘Sue and Derek’ — showing up at the doorstep of a house completely naked and asking the “stunned” mother whether they could meet their son as he had been “watching them”.

In the 1-minute clip, the two visitors inform the mother, played by comedian Justine Smith, that her son has been watching their videos on “on his laptop, iPad, Playstation, his phone, your phone, Smart TV projector” and elaborate how porn is unrealistic. “We don’t even talk about consent. Get straight to it,” Sue tells the mother.

According to The Guardian, the initiative is part of a series of TV advertisements launched by the New Zealand government in order to inform young people on how porn is different from real sex and relationships.

Watch the video here:

The advertisement has triggered many reactions online, with netizens complimenting the New Zealand government for the initiative.

