New Zealand’s ad campaign using porn stars to educate youth wins praise online

Since being featured, the advertisement has triggered many reactions online with netizens complimenting the New Zealand government for the initiative. Since being featured, the advertisement has triggered many reactions online with netizens complimenting the New Zealand government for the initiative.

In an attempt to educate the youth about sex and consent, the New Zealand government has come up with a fascinating way to catch their attention and educate them — by using adult movie stars as part of an ad campaign.

The advertisement shows two porn stars — ‘Sue and Derek’ — showing up at the doorstep of a house completely naked and asking the “stunned” mother whether they could meet their son as he had been “watching them”.

In the 1-minute clip, the two visitors inform the mother, played by comedian Justine Smith, that her son has been watching their videos on “on his laptop, iPad, Playstation, his phone, your phone, Smart TV projector” and elaborate how porn is unrealistic. “We don’t even talk about consent. Get straight to it,” Sue tells the mother.

According to The Guardian, the initiative is part of a series of TV advertisements launched by the New Zealand government in order to inform young people on how porn is different from real sex and relationships.

Watch the video here:

The advertisement has triggered many reactions online, with netizens complimenting the New Zealand government for the initiative.

This NZ advert came up on my feed about the difference between real life relationships and pornography and I think it’s worth a watch :) pic.twitter.com/rhyr6DUM2t — KittArts (@sir_scandalous) June 12, 2020

Finally… An ad that doesn’t portray porn as a stain upon humanity and instead encourages parents to have healthy discussions about sexual relationships with their children 👍 — Metapuns🔞 (@Metapuns) June 13, 2020

I just love the mothers reaction here.

She don’t scream, she don’t get angry.

She knows her kid is growing up, gets curious.

He just needs education. That is all. — The Hollow Ten (@Tnecwin) June 12, 2020

Its almost impossible to stop kids from watching porn once they have access or own gadgets. Its important to educate them. — RhinoRock (@RhinoRock1069) June 12, 2020

This is honestly really wholesome — Anders Apologist (@rbookbakes) June 12, 2020

I just love how the message here isn’t anti porn! Watch porn all you like kiddo as long as you know it’s not real! — Tweeting Bitch Baby (@TweetingBitchB1) June 12, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd