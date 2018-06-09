Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Twitterati cheer as New Zealand Women team create world record by scoring 490 runs in ODI

The New Zealand women team's previous best was 455/5 against Pakistan in 1997 which is now successfully beaten with a new high. Incidentally, this is only the third instance when a 400-plus score has been made in women’s ODIs.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: June 9, 2018 12:47:55 pm
New Zealand cricket Women team, New Zealand Women highest score, New Zealand 490, Ireland, NZ vs IRE, highest score in cricket, cricket highest score, cricket news, indian express, twitter reaction New Zealand Women create the world record by scoring 490 runs in ODI and Netizens celebrate the women power. (Source: ICC/Twitter)
Cricket is full of wonders and New Zealand’s women team just prove it right. Creating a world record by scoring a mammoth total of 490 runs against Ireland in the first ODI in Dublin on Friday (June 8), the team is winning praises from all over the world surpassing even the highest total secured by any men’s team. Skipper Suzie Bates was the star performer scoring 151 runs off just 94 balls while Maddy Green complemented her with an equally entertaining 121 of 77 deliveries. The New Zealand women team’s previous best was 455/5 against Pakistan in 1997 which is now successfully beaten with a new high. Incidentally, this is only the third instance when a 400-plus score has been made in women’s ODIs.

After winning the toss the skipper decided to bat first and set a total of 400 plus runs for the opposition. While Watkin departed in the 19th over, Bates continued to pile up the misery until the 30th over when she was finally dismissed by Cara Murray for 151. This performance by Bates’ team has not gone unnoticed on Twitter, where users are full of praise for the team. Here are some of the reactions.

Which is your favourite women’s cricket team? Let us know in the comments below.

