NZ couple stumbles upon ugly find that could set Guinness Record for heaviest potato

When an elderly couple was weeding the garden at their home in New Zealand, they had little idea they would chance upon something that could set a new Guinness World Record (GWR): a humongous potato! Now, a photo of the nearly 8 kg root vegetable, named Doug, is making its presence felt on the internet.

Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were busy in their garden when a farming tool struck something huge just beneath the soil’s surface. As they kept digging, they were surprised to unearth something so huge. At first the man thought it might be one of the white kumara (Japanese sweet potato) that they grew, according to Stuff, NZ, “because some of them just grew massive here.”

However, after scratching the surface and tasting it, the small farm owner realised that it was a monster potato. The family from Waikato said they are not sure how long it has taken to reach such a great size, but they last planted spuds on that spot two or three years ago, so they suspect the mighty tuber has probably been growing there since. “It could have got lost in the jungle,” the man confessed.

Donna and Colin Craig-Browns from New Zealand named the potato Doug, because they dug it up. (Source: AP)

“We couldn’t believe it. It was just huge,” Donna told Associated Press about their surprise find. She, however, wasn’t happy about its “ugly, mutant look.” They lugged it into their garage and placed it on an old set of scales, amazed to learn that it weighed 7.9 kilograms (17.4 pounds), the report added.

However, the farm owners soon got over its ugly look and started giving it VIP treatment, as a result of which Doug has turned into a local celebrity. “We put a hat on him. We put him on Facebook, taking him for a walk, giving him some sunshine,” the man said, who has also built a cart to take it around. “It’s all a bit of fun. It’s amazing what entertains people.”

(Source: AP)

Guessing that it is probably the world’s heaviest or biggest potato, they have now approached the Guinness Book of World Records. The current record according to the agency’s website for the heaviest potato is a 2011 monster from Britain that weighed 4.98 kg (nearly 11 pounds).

Although they have completed the official procedures for the record, including a certificate to prove it’s indeed a potato, the couple is worried it may perish before GWR officials inspect it.

Talking to Newshub, the man said Doug has experienced a bit of shrinkage since his official measure. “He’s lost almost a kg with evaporation and is starting to smell like sardines,” the man informed. So, for the time being, to preserve their rare find, they have put Doug in the freezer.

While Donna told local Kris TV that she plans on having a big “celebration” if the record is confirmed, Colin has different plans. “Yeah, actually I’m thinking since I’m bit of a hobbiest (sic) home brewer, I’m thinking about a special vodka,” he said.