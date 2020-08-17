Lego piece drops out of 7-year-old’s nose two years after he put it there

As the general physician could not find the Lego pieces inside the boy’s nostrils, the doctor suggested that the piece would have moved to his digestive tract if it has entered his nose in the first place. (Facebook/Seven Sharp)

A seven-year-old New Zealand boy had a piece from a Lego set drop out of his nose two years after he accidentally pushed it into his nose.

According to a New Zealand Herald report, Mudassir Anwar‘s son Sameer had inserted a tiny piece inside his nose back in 2018.

But after an examination, a doctor failed to find the piece inside the boy’s nose and suggested that the piece would most likely emerge from his digestive tract since he seemed to have ingested it.

Anwar told The Guardian that since Sameer did not complain or show any signs of distress, they assumed it was allright.

However, when the boy recently took a sniff of a muffin, he complained of a sharp pain and when his mother helped him blow his nose the tiny arm of a Lego character emerged, said a Metro report.

“We never expected such thing,” Anwar told The Guardian. “The Lego piece looks a bit gross but that’s how it is. Unbelievable”.

Incidentally, this is not the first time Sameer had shoved something up his nose. The Metro report said the boy had stuffed an imitation pearl stuck inside his nose when he was just three-years-old. That was removed by his father.

