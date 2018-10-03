Here is why the New York Times front page is trending

According to the New York Times report, Donald Trump helped his father dodge tax. (Source: AP) According to the New York Times report, Donald Trump helped his father dodge tax. (Source: AP)

The New York Times recently reported the participation of the US president Donald Trump in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s. The report stated that the instances of fraud ‘greatly increased’ the fortune Trump received from his parents. During the 2016 election, the US president proclaimed that he was a self-made billionaire, with almost no financial help from his father New York City builder Fred C Trump.

However, the investigative report by the newspaper refutes Trump’s claims. According to the same report, the investigation is based on ‘confidential tax returns and financial records’ that state that Trump received a total of $413 million from his father’s real estate empire. As per the report, most of the money made was by dodging tax, which Trump helped his parents with. Moreover, he and his brother also set up sham companies to hide millions of dollars in gifts from their parents.

The investigation has created quite a buzz on social media. While many are requesting an immediate probe into the matter, others state that this investigation should have been done back in 2016. The report, which was published in today’s New York Times is being shared by many.

