Toggle Menu
New York subway riders break into Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way’, leave netizens nostalgichttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/new-york-subway-riders-break-into-backstreet-boys-i-want-it-that-way-5795613/

New York subway riders break into Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way’, leave netizens nostalgic

A civil rights attorney, who was having a tough day, was left in a pleasant mood after the people in the subway started singing Backstreet Boys' popular music track 'I want it that way'.

new york, new york tube, Backstreet Boys, Backstreet Boys in train, music band Backstreet Boys, I want it that way, viral video, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news
While some felt that the clip captured the spirit of New York, others expressed how the music band continues to have its “effect” on people.

If you are a 90s kid then this viral clip of subway passengers in New York singing ‘I want it that way’ by American vocal group Backstreet Boys, is sure to make you feel nostalgic.

When Joel Wertheimer, a civil rights attorney, was having a tough day, little did he know that a train ride would cheer him up. Describing the incident on Twitter he wrote, “Had a really tough week and tonight I was the subway and some guy walks between train cars, shirtless, bumping a speaker. I wasn’t in the mood for Showtime particularly. But sometimes people and life surprise you and a little magic happens.” Along with the tweet, he shared a video that featured a group of people in a subway singing the song.

Watch the video here:

The clip received over 2 million views and was retweeted over 11 thousand times. While some wrote that it captured the spirit of New York, others expressed how the music band continued to have its “effect” on people. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral clip:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai Police’s quirky pop-up message warning fraudsters leaves Tweeple in splits
2 India women’s rugby team claim first ever 15s win, video of emotional player goes viral
3 ‘Chauffeur in chief’: Netizens troll Imran Khan for driving around Emir of Qatar