New York subway riders break into Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way’, leave netizens nostalgic

If you are a 90s kid then this viral clip of subway passengers in New York singing ‘I want it that way’ by American vocal group Backstreet Boys, is sure to make you feel nostalgic.

When Joel Wertheimer, a civil rights attorney, was having a tough day, little did he know that a train ride would cheer him up. Describing the incident on Twitter he wrote, “Had a really tough week and tonight I was the subway and some guy walks between train cars, shirtless, bumping a speaker. I wasn’t in the mood for Showtime particularly. But sometimes people and life surprise you and a little magic happens.” Along with the tweet, he shared a video that featured a group of people in a subway singing the song.

Watch the video here:

Had a really tough week and tonight I was the subway and some guy walks between train cars, shirtless, bumping a speaker. I wasn’t in the mood for Showtime particularly. But sometimes people and life surprise you and a little magic happens. pic.twitter.com/S7o4282SOS — Joel Wertheimer (@Wertwhile) June 17, 2019

The clip received over 2 million views and was retweeted over 11 thousand times. While some wrote that it captured the spirit of New York, others expressed how the music band continued to have its “effect” on people. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral clip:

