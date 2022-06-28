New York Police Department removes 2,000 bees from Times Square restaurant

A restaurant in Times Square, New York was literally buzzing with 2,000 bees Monday.

Beekeepers in the New York Police Department (NYPD) attempted the dangerous task of removing the bees and the department shared photographs of the same on Twitter. The law enforcement agency also noted that the bees would be relocated to an area where their pollinating skills would be beneficial. An NYPD official was seen removing the bees from the seating area of the restaurant without wearing any protective gear.

In a quirky tweet, the NYDP wrote, “Times Square was buzzing today! @NYPDBees was called in to safely remove 2,000 bees from a restaurant seating area near the crossroads of the world. The 🐝 will now be relocated to an area where their pollenating skills will be put to good use.”

Times Square was buzzing today!@NYPDBees was called in to safely remove 2,000 bees from a restaurant seating area near the crossroads of the world. The 🐝 will now be relocated to an area where their pollenating skills will be put to good use. pic.twitter.com/iWAyaQttkp — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 26, 2022

While many social media users appreciated the police for their prompt action, some remarked that the attempt to remove bees without protective gear was dangerous. “Thank you very much! Bees are important pollinators and have become at-risk from habitat loss, pesticides, climate change & disease. People who care about stewardship of the earth & having a good food supply are very appreciative,” commented a user.

Another user wrote, “This operation looks completely wreckless. No PPE; Full Body Head Covering. Not a Safety minded prudent action or example.

Bee stings are venomous and can severely injure or even kill people. Why take the chance. Poorly done, Very Unprofessional!”

Thank you very much! Bees are important pollinators and have become at-risk from habitat loss, pesticides, climate change & disease. People who care about stewardship of the earth & having a good food supply are very appreciative. — Susan Starker🌻 (@StarkerSusan) June 27, 2022

They “safely” removed the bees…with a vacuum cleaner?? — PS (@pilarsecada) June 28, 2022

That officer is really brave going after the bees without protective gear. — Bee Bee (@dasnjpa1) June 27, 2022