scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

New York lawyer, wife travel the world with their three cats. Watch videos

The felines’ visit to Paris, Times Square and Venice, among other trips, has captured hearts online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 12:42:40 am
cats travelling around the world, three cats travelling, cat, cat videos, travelling with cats, indian expressThe furry trio – Sponge Cake, Mocha and David – are seen curiously taking in the sights from Dan’s backpack carrier.

Travel buffs who own pets find it difficult to leave them behind while going on trips. However, one such person has found a novel solution to the problem. He takes his three cats along with him wherever he travels.

Dan, a New York lawyer, has been travelling the world with his cats. The lawyer managed to document their travel and the Instagram account spongecake_thescottishfold is full of heart-warming clips of their journeys.

The furry trio – Sponge Cake, Mocha and David – are seen curiously taking in the sights from Dan’s backpack carrier. The felines’ visit to Paris, Times Square and Venice, among other trips, has captured hearts online.

“We just could not think about travel without them. They had become our family. It was quite easy, so we just put them in the carriers, went to the airport, and walked through the process. I think our cats have already got used to travelling so much that they just sleep all the way through,” Dan told the BBC. He also added that Venice seemed to be his pets’ favourite destination.

“Money will return but I will never be in my 30s traveling the world with my cats again,” a text along with one of the videos read.

So far, Dan and his wife have taken the cats to 10 places in the US and Europe. At first, they were carried in bags and later on as they became comfortable with the noises, they started roaming around with them outdoors.

“Initially, they were just in their backpack carriers… as time went on, we let them out of their backpacks. We also carried them and I could see that his (Sponge Cake) head would bob back and forth into a lot of different areas to look around, because he is so curious,” Dan told the BBC.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement