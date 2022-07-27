New York lawyer, wife travel the world with their three cats. Watch videos

Travel buffs who own pets find it difficult to leave them behind while going on trips. However, one such person has found a novel solution to the problem. He takes his three cats along with him wherever he travels.

Dan, a New York lawyer, has been travelling the world with his cats. The lawyer managed to document their travel and the Instagram account spongecake_thescottishfold is full of heart-warming clips of their journeys.

The furry trio – Sponge Cake, Mocha and David – are seen curiously taking in the sights from Dan’s backpack carrier. The felines’ visit to Paris, Times Square and Venice, among other trips, has captured hearts online.

“We just could not think about travel without them. They had become our family. It was quite easy, so we just put them in the carriers, went to the airport, and walked through the process. I think our cats have already got used to travelling so much that they just sleep all the way through,” Dan told the BBC. He also added that Venice seemed to be his pets’ favourite destination.

“Money will return but I will never be in my 30s traveling the world with my cats again,” a text along with one of the videos read.

So far, Dan and his wife have taken the cats to 10 places in the US and Europe. At first, they were carried in bags and later on as they became comfortable with the noises, they started roaming around with them outdoors.

“Initially, they were just in their backpack carriers… as time went on, we let them out of their backpacks. We also carried them and I could see that his (Sponge Cake) head would bob back and forth into a lot of different areas to look around, because he is so curious,” Dan told the BBC.