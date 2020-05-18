Watch: New York governor Andrew Cuomo takes coronavirus test on live television

The video shows a health worker, dressed in gown, mask and face shield insert a nasal swab to take a sample while the governor stands with his eyes closed. (YouTube/ BBC) The video shows a health worker, dressed in gown, mask and face shield insert a nasal swab to take a sample while the governor stands with his eyes closed. (YouTube/ BBC)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took a coronavirus test during a live briefing in front of reporters and a video of it is making the rounds of social media.

The governor took the test on live television during his press conference to urge fellow New Yorkers with symptoms, or who have been exposed to the virus, to follow his example.

Wanting to demonstrate how “fast and easy” the test is, Cuomo said: “You don’t have to be New York tough to take that test.”

The video shows a health worker in protective gown, mask and face shield inserting a nasal swab to take a sample while the governor stood with his eyes closed.

Watch the video here:

While many thought it was a good idea and called him a role model, others said that it was just a waste of a test. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Good example — sujit.bombay (@sujit_bombay) May 17, 2020

It’s called a role model — Weldon D Webb (@muwebb) May 17, 2020

I would repeat, we have a great leader here @NYGovCuomo — Rajiv (@Rajiv494) May 17, 2020

Kinda wish he would have saved the test for someone in a nursing home. — Heretic3.0 (@0Heretic3) May 17, 2020

He is real leader — delibird91 (@TTW68dXsq92OMAP) May 17, 2020

Why would I take a test? No symptoms — IssyK (@ik238) May 17, 2020

I love this guy! Proud he is my Gov! — Jami-Michele (@jamikisses) May 17, 2020

Hahaa…great Mr. Governor — Bagman Tom Onyuka (@tom_bagman) May 17, 2020

The state of New York has emerged as the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak with more than 350,000 cases and more than 22,000 confirmed deaths.

(With inputs from AFP)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd