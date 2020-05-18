Follow Us:
Watch: New York governor Andrew Cuomo takes coronavirus test on live television

The governor took the test on live television during his press conference to urge fellow New Yorkers with symptoms, or who have been exposed to the virus, to follow his example.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 18, 2020 6:14:03 pm
Coronavirus, Andrew Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo  coronavirus test, live coronavirus test, New York governor, COVID-19, coronavirus US updates, New York coronavirus, Trending news, Indian Express news The video shows a health worker, dressed in gown, mask and face shield insert a nasal swab to take a sample while the governor stands with his eyes closed. (YouTube/ BBC)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took a coronavirus test during a live briefing in front of reporters and a video of it is making the rounds of social media.

Wanting to demonstrate how “fast and easy” the test is, Cuomo said: “You don’t have to be New York tough to take that test.”

The video shows a health worker in protective gown, mask and face shield inserting a nasal swab to take a sample while the governor stood with his eyes closed.

Watch the video here:

While many thought it was a good idea and called him a role model, others said that it was just a waste of a test. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The state of New York has emerged as the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak with more than 350,000 cases and more than 22,000 confirmed deaths.

(With inputs from AFP)

