Watch: New York fire department honour medical workers with a round of applause

The New York Fire Department honoured medical workers who are at the front line fighting against the coronavirus pandemic with a round of applause and the video of it is making rounds on the internet.

As per a Daily Mail report, several of FDNY’s fire trucks were lined up at many hospitals with their lights and sirens on, to acknowledge and salute the medical staff for their hard work in response to COVID-19.

Watch the video here:

FDNY members from #Battalion1 acknowledge and salute the medical staff at @nyphospital Lower Manhattan Hospital for their hard work in response to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/MeBehq5dwb — FDNY (@FDNY) April 2, 2020

The now-viral video shows firefighters standing outside the Presbyterian Hospital in Lower Manhattan and saluting the health workers for their efforts in fighting the virus.

The hospital took to Twitter to thank the first responders for their heart-warming gesture. The video was also shared by Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

The Bravest honoring the Bravest. 😊♥️ — Timothy S Armstrong (@Army14Npt) April 2, 2020

The REAL Avengers — Docstone (@Docstone4) April 2, 2020

FDNY, First Responders and Medical Staff, always the best of the best even in the most difficult times. Bless You All! — realpatriot (@realpat11817406) April 2, 2020

Thank you for saluting healthcare true hero’s.👍 — Mukund Prasad (@mukundPrasad1) April 2, 2020

True hero’s in these uncertain times! They deserve so much respect and gratitude! — Tamil (@tamil17522831) April 2, 2020

America at its best. Be safe! — Robert J Pape Jr (@RobertJPapeJr) April 2, 2020

God bless each and every one of you here and around the world I salute you amen 🙏 — Felipe Jimenez (@FelipeJ95259931) April 2, 2020

We’re All in this together. — Celes2021 (@celes2021) April 2, 2020

Awesome! Thank you for saving humanity. May Our Lord Bless you always.🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️ — Carol Miglioretti (@sunshineTrumper) April 3, 2020

Although NY’ers can’t be there, we all salute our healthcare workers. We’re lost without you. ❤ — Cathie Garland (@cathiegarland) April 2, 2020

Thank you for saluting our healthcare workers. We are all in this together! — NewYork-Presbyterian (@nyphospital) April 2, 2020

Amazing 🌺 — TrumpNolaMom #InItTogether 🇺🇸 (@pedsscrub) April 2, 2020

God bless and protect you all!🙏🙏🙏 — Murf (@MamaMimi1118) April 2, 2020

In the US, around 244,769 have tested positive for the virus, with New York being the epicentre. Globally, the number of cases has crossed 10 lakh. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

