Friday, April 03, 2020
COVID19

Watch: New York fire department honour medical workers with a round of applause

Several of FDNY’s fire trucks were lined up at many hospitals with their lights and sirens on, to acknowledge and salute the medical staff for their hard work in response to COVID-19.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 3, 2020 9:39:12 pm
New York Fire Department thanks health workers, New York Fire department claps for doctors, Firefighters applaud health workers, Coronavirus health workers, Coronavirus health workers, Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news Many who came across the viral video lauded the first responders for their heart-warming gesture for the health workers.

The New York Fire Department honoured medical workers who are at the front line fighting against the coronavirus pandemic with a round of applause and the video of it is making rounds on the internet.

As per a Daily Mail report, several of FDNY’s fire trucks were lined up at many hospitals with their lights and sirens on, to acknowledge and salute the medical staff for their hard work in response to COVID-19.

Watch the video here:

The now-viral video shows firefighters standing outside the Presbyterian Hospital in Lower Manhattan and saluting the health workers for their efforts in fighting the virus.

The hospital took to Twitter to thank the first responders for their heart-warming gesture. The video was also shared by Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

In the US, around 244,769 have tested positive for the virus, with New York being the epicentre. Globally, the number of cases has crossed 10 lakh. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

