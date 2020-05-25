Doctor shares realities of being emergency room physician during COVID-19 pandemic in video

He spoke of families losing their loved ones over video calls, hospitals overflowing with patients, doctors running out of protective equipment and more. (Picture credit: YouTube/ AJ+) He spoke of families losing their loved ones over video calls, hospitals overflowing with patients, doctors running out of protective equipment and more. (Picture credit: YouTube/ AJ+)

A doctor who survived Ebola in 2014 has shared the realities of being an emergency room physician during the coronavirus pandemic in New York City, the epicentre of the pandemic in the US.

With the help of animated illustrations, Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at Columbia Medicine, documented a day in his life and the video is being widely shared on several social media platforms.

He spoke of families losing their loved ones over video calls, hospitals overflowing with patients, doctors running out of protective equipment and more.

Spencer also conveyed the importance of staying at home, exercising physical distancing and emphasised the need for global solidarity.

“We were too late to stop this virus. Full stop. But we can slow its spread. Stay inside. Social distancing is the only thing that will save us now.” The doctor said.

Watch the video here:

Many who across the powerful video praised the doctor’s efforts to put out the powerful message. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

Big hugs — #AnyAdult2020 #NoOrangeManBabies2020 (@ParkerRobertDa1) May 25, 2020

Heartbreaking. Thank you so much for sharing your story and thank you for being there. — Naturally Isolated Kate (@microbioscapes) May 25, 2020

They’re powerful words, and they evoke powerful images. There is something beautiful in how they have converted your words to video. So much pain, but I still feel the hope in your voice. I hope this project provides some catharsis for you. — That Kiwi Girl 🤷♀️ (@kellyb2076) May 25, 2020

Yup. Just sobbed. Thank you for sharing your story. — Leanne Gaudreau (@leannegaudreau) May 25, 2020

Powerful message, TY. Hopefully it will reach some who really need to hear it. TY for all you do. — Jan Droid (@jandroid) May 25, 2020

This is amazing – and altogether heartbreaking — The Real Chester Copperpot ⚡️ (@theriskofbeing) May 25, 2020

A day doesn’t go by that I don’t cry. Thank you ❤ — Mᥲrιᥲ Pᥙᥱrtᥲ-Rιᥱrᥲ (@Maripuerta) May 25, 2020

Dr Spencer tested positive for the Ebola virus in 2014 while working with Doctors Without Borders and treating patients in West Africa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd