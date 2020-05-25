Follow Us:
Monday, May 25, 2020
COVID19

Doctor shares realities of being emergency room physician during COVID-19 pandemic in video

In a video that uses animated illustrations, ebola survivor Dr Craig Spencer shared what it was like to be an emergency room physician during the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2020 12:45:25 pm
Coronavirus, COVID-19, New York, Coronavirus New York updates, Craig Spencer, Emergency room diary, Trending news, Indian Express news He spoke of families losing their loved ones over video calls, hospitals overflowing with patients, doctors running out of protective equipment and more. (Picture credit: YouTube/ AJ+)

A doctor who survived Ebola in 2014 has shared the realities of being an emergency room physician during the coronavirus pandemic in New York City, the epicentre of the pandemic in the US.

With the help of animated illustrations, Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at Columbia Medicine, documented a day in his life and the video is being widely shared on several social media platforms.

He spoke of families losing their loved ones over video calls, hospitals overflowing with patients, doctors running out of protective equipment and more.

Spencer also conveyed the importance of staying at home, exercising physical distancing and emphasised the need for global solidarity.

“We were too late to stop this virus. Full stop. But we can slow its spread. Stay inside. Social distancing is the only thing that will save us now.” The doctor said.

Watch the video here:

Many who across the powerful video praised the doctor’s efforts to put out the powerful message. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

Dr Spencer tested positive for the Ebola virus in 2014 while working with Doctors Without Borders and treating patients in West Africa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement