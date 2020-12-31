People share hilarious versions of their New Year’s plans just ahead of 2021

People shared memes and jokes that capture their mood perfectly on 31st December.

Most New Year’s plans have been ruined by the pandemic and so there were plenty of hilarious responses to the question ‘What is your New Year Plan’.

While some said hearing about plans made them throw up, others joked about virtual parties. Check out some of the reactions to New Year’s Eve plans here.

Someone just asked me if I have any new year plans and I almost threw up — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 31, 2020

South Delhi girls’ group chat : guys we are heading out tonight and having lots of fun, and shots omg Delhi government imposing night curfew : pic.twitter.com/s9nS0btbxf — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 31, 2020

Frnd: What's ur plan for new year eve Me: pic.twitter.com/QNkbPBu6fv — WEAR UR MASK😷 (@wtf_vella) December 31, 2020

when someone asks me about my new year’s plan pic.twitter.com/fekHL5zXcl — Ashvin Singh (@sarcashvin) December 31, 2020

bf : hey! lets celebrate new year's eve tgt me : no, thanks. i alr have my own plans my own plan pic.twitter.com/PK067Q3AR0 — pipi🍧 (@cutestpp) December 31, 2020

When I ask my dad for new year party at friends house … Dad :- pic.twitter.com/iQ2e7WhTjb — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) December 31, 2020

New Year exists… Your Plan My Plaaaaaaaa😴 pic.twitter.com/e58gMtfiyZ — Archana || (Crazy वाइब्स only)👻 (@Archana_says__) December 31, 2020

My reaction to everyone asking

'kya plan hai new year's eve ka?' pic.twitter.com/D9r95imj1Q — Sanghati Patra (@sanghatii) December 31, 2020

What NYE plans?

Watching celebrities post holiday pictures from Maldives and calculating who is dating whom. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) December 30, 2020

me making new year's eve plans pic.twitter.com/IyIz6rRWzT — Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 30, 2020

Aur bhai, New Year's ka kya plan hai? — Last heard in 2019 AD — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 30, 2020

Friend: I am hosting a New Year party on Zoom. Wanna join? Me: Sure Friend: Entry fees is Rs. 2500 Me: pic.twitter.com/mKiOAcSZQE — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 30, 2020