Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind

People share hilarious versions of their New Year’s plans just ahead of 2021

With most New Year's Eve plans on hold, people had hilarious responses to the question on what their plans are.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 31, 2020 2:10:31 pm
new years eve, new years eve plan, 31st december plan memes, new year plans memes, no plans for new year, viral news, indian expressPeople shared memes and jokes that capture their mood perfectly on 31st December.

Most New Year’s plans have been ruined by the pandemic and so there were plenty of hilarious responses to the question ‘What is your New Year Plan’.

While some said hearing about plans made them throw up, others joked about virtual parties. Check out some of the reactions to New Year’s Eve plans here.

