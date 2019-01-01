New Year 2019 Google Doodle: Google celebrates New Year with this adorable doodle

Happy New Year 2019 Google Doodle: Google rang in the New Year with an adorable doodle featuring two purple elephants at a party. “Well, it’s time to call out the elephant(s) in the room: it’s out with the old and in with the new! Here’s to a bright year ahead,” Google shared.

The search engine has always been prompt with its holiday greetings. The search giant came out with an animated doodle on Christmas. The doodle showed the company logo being decked up with various Christmas decorations like red cherries, mistletoe and red stockings and red cherries. It also had a Santa Claus with his reindeers sleeping near the Christmas tree.

In fact, Google published days in advance a series of doodles celebrating the holidays. While the first doodle had elves with Christmas gifts on Santa Claus’s sleigh, the second doodle completed the picture, with Santa delivering gifts.

Last year, on January 1, the doodle featured a pair of penguins. They could be seen being reunited with their feathered friends and had a blast and celebrated and ushered in the New Year.

The heartwarming story of the penguins had started unfolding on December 18, 2018, and showed the ”slippery-footed siblings” visiting their friends, a macaw couple, after receiving a call from them.

New Year is, after all, the time to spread some festive cheer.