‘New Office Rule’ on the block has netizens weighing in

While more and more workplaces are trying to create a positive work environment to boost employee performance, some offices are still sticking to negative reinforcement methods to gain productivity.

On Friday, a “New Office Rule” announcement, made by an undisclosed workplace, went viral on social media.

ALSO READ | CRED founder talks about long term effect of WFH, leaves netizens divided

Posted by a Twitter user, who goes by the username @CleverMonsterCT, the “New Office Rule”, said, “For every minute you are late for work, you will be required to work for 10 minutes after 6pm. For example, if you arrive at 10.02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes till 6:20 pm. Thanks”.

While sharing an image of this printed announcement, the Twitter user wrote, “When you know it’s time to quit.” Soon, the tweet went viral with over 3.6 lakh likes.

For every minute they start early, they should be able to finish 10 minutes early. Fair is fair — Sam🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@childproofcaps) June 10, 2022

If an employee is constantly late, then you address it with the employee. You don’t set some arbitrary and draconian rule that penalizes the entire team. And if the entire team is constantly late, then I’d question your decision-making skills as a manager. — Texas Cajun (@TexasCajun6) June 11, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

so if I arrive 5 minutes early I can leave 50 minutes before my shift ends — jillz (@owlfrogs) June 11, 2022

The problem is that being late by one or two minutes shouldn’t be considered being “not on time.” And it shouldn’t be punished. You can’t decide what extra few seconds traffic or weather is going to cost you — Marceli (@Gunsl0t) June 11, 2022

If we’re assuming a 9 to 5, you can clock in 48 minutes early and not have to work at all for the day — H (@dddrex1) June 11, 2022

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “For every minute they start early, they should be able to finish 10 minutes early. Fair is fair”.

Another Twitter user argued, “If an employee is constantly late, then you address it with the employee. You don’t set some arbitrary and draconian rule that penalizes the entire team. And if the entire team is constantly late, then I’d question your decision-making skills as a manager.”

While many people criticised this move, some did agree with it. Trying to rationalise the rule, a Twitter user wrote, “Seems fair to me, nothing worse than staff being constantly unpunctual. If you are paid to start at a certain time then ensure you are there in plenty of time to start when you should. Imagine being an undertaker it’s called being professional”.