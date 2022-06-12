scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 12, 2022
‘New Office Rule’ on the block has netizens weighing in

The new rule requires employees to work for 10 minutes extra for every minute that they are late.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 12, 2022 2:03:06 pm
Viral New work rule, Work rule 10 minutes late, Work Rule viral tweet, Indian ExpressThe tweet has been liked over 3.6 lakh times.

While more and more workplaces are trying to create a positive work environment to boost employee performance, some offices are still sticking to negative reinforcement methods to gain productivity.

On Friday, a “New Office Rule” announcement, made by an undisclosed workplace, went viral on social media.

Posted by a Twitter user, who goes by the username @CleverMonsterCT, the “New Office Rule”, said, “For every minute you are late for work, you will be required to work for 10 minutes after 6pm. For example, if you arrive at 10.02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes till 6:20 pm. Thanks”.

While sharing an image of this printed announcement, the Twitter user wrote, “When you know it’s time to quit.” Soon, the tweet went viral with over 3.6 lakh likes.

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “For every minute they start early, they should be able to finish 10 minutes early. Fair is fair”.

Another Twitter user argued, “If an employee is constantly late, then you address it with the employee. You don’t set some arbitrary and draconian rule that penalizes the entire team. And if the entire team is constantly late, then I’d question your decision-making skills as a manager.”

While many people criticised this move, some did agree with it. Trying to rationalise the rule, a Twitter user wrote, “Seems fair to me, nothing worse than staff being constantly unpunctual. If you are paid to start at a certain time then ensure you are there in plenty of time to start when you should. Imagine being an undertaker it’s called being professional”.

