scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 12, 2021
Latest news

From stickers to filters, Facebook and Instagram celebrate Chinese new year with new features

From stickers to AR effects, both the platforms have come up with themed features for those people looking to celebrate on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 12, 2021 9:13:14 pm
Chinese New Year, Lunar New year celebrations, Facebook, Instagram, Lunar New year filters, Lunar New year stickers, the Chinese new year 2021, Spring Festival, Trending news, Indian Express newsEvery year in February, Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year is celebrated around the world.

With Lunar New year celebrations underway, social media giants Facebook and Instagram have come up with several tools on the platform to join in on the fun.

From stickers to AR effects and filters, both the platforms have come up with themed features for those people looking to celebrate on social media.

On Instagram, to commemorate the occasion, the platform has come up with a new story feature which simply compiles people’s celebrations from around the world.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Chinese New Year, Lunar New year celebrations, Facebook, Instagram, Lunar New year filters, Lunar New year stickers, the Chinese new year 2021, Spring Festival, Trending news, Indian Express news The platforms also released new AR effect, in line with the occasion, which users can add to their stories.

To be a part of the story, one must use any of the Year of the Ox stickers in their stories.

The platforms also released new AR effects and filters, in line with the occasion, which users can add to their stories. The new features will be available on the platform through February 17.

Meanwhile, on Facebook, a new animation for the ‘Like’ logo was introduced, marking the occasion.

Every year in February, Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, is celebrated around the world. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2021 is the year of the Ox and falls on February 12.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement