From stickers to filters, Facebook and Instagram celebrate Chinese new year with new features

With Lunar New year celebrations underway, social media giants Facebook and Instagram have come up with several tools on the platform to join in on the fun.

From stickers to AR effects and filters, both the platforms have come up with themed features for those people looking to celebrate on social media.

On Instagram, to commemorate the occasion, the platform has come up with a new story feature which simply compiles people’s celebrations from around the world.

The platforms also released new AR effect, in line with the occasion, which users can add to their stories.

To be a part of the story, one must use any of the Year of the Ox stickers in their stories.

The platforms also released new AR effects and filters, in line with the occasion, which users can add to their stories. The new features will be available on the platform through February 17.

Hey @instagram whats this (year of the ox) which is popping in my story. For which i have not followed this channel. Let me know please. pic.twitter.com/6Xndze5EIj — @SHUBIN JOHN (@shubin_john) February 11, 2021

Meanwhile, on Facebook, a new animation for the ‘Like’ logo was introduced, marking the occasion.

The NEW Facebook Like button is to celebrate Chinese New Year #LunarNewYear pic.twitter.com/yVznJzVuAF — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 10, 2021

Every year in February, Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, is celebrated around the world. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2021 is the year of the Ox and falls on February 12.