New Covid-19 variant Omicron triggers memes on social media

Just when the world was limping back to nomal, the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, named Omicron has sent shockwaves across the globe. Now, with the WHO announcement coming in during the festive season, people have taken the meme route once again to find some solace.

The new variant following the Delta outbreak, currently circulating in South Africa, has been identified by the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa. Early indications are that this variant is possibly even more transmissible than the highly infectious Delta variant, and that current vaccines may be less effective against it.

As people read about the warning and symptoms, they took to social media to share their feelings of ‘deja vu’, with many sarcastically sharing memes that they are “caught in an infinite loop”. As many countries have again started to close borders and many speculate another lockdown will soon follow, people have started ‘My Plans’ vs ‘Covid Variant’ anew.

With sarcastic jokes and dark memes, check out how people are bracing themselves for the Omicron variant.

Stay safe. Collective responsibility. Save your life and others.

