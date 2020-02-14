Follow Us:
Friday, February 14, 2020
The first look from the new Batman movie has people obsessing about Robert Pattinson’s jawline

The 55-second video got the hashtag #TheBatman to trend on Twitter, and a big topic of discussion was Pattinson's jawline.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 14, 2020 7:00:00 pm
Batman, Robert Pattinson, Batman Movie, new batman movie, #Batman, Robert Pattinson as Batman, Matt Reeves, Trending, Indian Express news The 55 seconds video shows a glimpse of the new bat suit, the symbol and of course Pattinson as the new Dark Knight of Gotham city

The first look of Robert Pattinson as Batman is here, but on social media all people were talking about was the actor’s “unmistakable jawline.”The director of the film Matt Reeves shared the clip on his official Twitter handle with the hashtag #TheBatman#CameraTest.

The clip shows a glimpse of the batsuit saturated in a slight red hue. The video ends with a close up of Pattinson’s masked face.

The 55-second video got the hashtag #TheBatman to trend on Twitter, and a big topic of discussion was Pattinson’s jawline. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The new bat symbol which was revealed in the video prompted some speculation around it.

Though plot details have not been revealed, the film’s cast includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The film is set to release in 2021.

Pattinson is best-known for his performances in one installment of the Harry Potter franchise and the Twilight series. He was last seen in the 2019 films The Lighthouse with Willem Dafoe, and The King with Timothee Chalamet.

