The first look from the new Batman movie has people obsessing about Robert Pattinson’s jawline

The 55 seconds video shows a glimpse of the new bat suit, the symbol and of course Pattinson as the new Dark Knight of Gotham city The 55 seconds video shows a glimpse of the new bat suit, the symbol and of course Pattinson as the new Dark Knight of Gotham city

The first look of Robert Pattinson as Batman is here, but on social media all people were talking about was the actor’s “unmistakable jawline.”The director of the film Matt Reeves shared the clip on his official Twitter handle with the hashtag #TheBatman#CameraTest.

The clip shows a glimpse of the batsuit saturated in a slight red hue. The video ends with a close up of Pattinson’s masked face.

The 55-second video got the hashtag #TheBatman to trend on Twitter, and a big topic of discussion was Pattinson’s jawline. Take a look at some of the reactions:

I’m a big fan of the wider opening in the mask for his jaw, & I like the way the cowl looks like it’s made of pieces of thick leather. I also appreciate the way the suit has accessories built directly into it as well as the armoring. I can’t wait for #TheBatman! — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) February 14, 2020

we recognize that jawline anywhere… — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) February 14, 2020

Robert Pattinson’s #TheBatman suit giving me total Arkham Knight vibes!! pic.twitter.com/KD8v4zmsNM — Dallas Hawes 💬 (@DeeEmAych) February 13, 2020

Robert Pattinson’s #TheBatman suit giving me total Arkham Knight vibes!! pic.twitter.com/KD8v4zmsNM — Dallas Hawes 💬 (@DeeEmAych) February 13, 2020

The new bat symbol which was revealed in the video prompted some speculation around it.

His Bat-symbol is made up of pieces of the gun that killed his parents…😢😀👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #thebatman pic.twitter.com/6DenMkczRd

Though plot details have not been revealed, the film’s cast includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The film is set to release in 2021.

Pattinson is best-known for his performances in one installment of the Harry Potter franchise and the Twilight series. He was last seen in the 2019 films The Lighthouse with Willem Dafoe, and The King with Timothee Chalamet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd