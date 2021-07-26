scorecardresearch
Monday, July 26, 2021
‘Never ordered anything from Amazon’: Dutch teen on Jeff Bezos’s space flight

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2021 3:19:03 pm
Blue Origin launch, watch Blue Origin space flight launch, Jeff Bezos space trip, space tourism, Jeff Bezos Blue Origin launch , Oliver Daemen never ordered from amazon, indian express, indian express newsThe fact that Daemen has never ordered anything from Amazon surprised not just founder Bezos, but netizens as well.

Oliver Daemen, who became the youngest space traveller at 18, seems to have surprised Jeff Bezos when he told him that he had never ordered anything from Amazon.

The Dutch teenager went along with Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and 82-year-old woman aviator Wally Funk on a 10-minute trip beyond Earth’s atmosphere. The space trip was funded by selling stock worth billions of dollars of Bezos’s online delivery business Amazon, Reuters reported.

In an interview with the news agency, Daemen said, “I told Jeff, like, I have actually never bought something from Amazon. And he was like, ‘oh, wow, it’s a long time ago I heard someone say that’.”

For Daemen, the opportunity to join the flight came after another candidate, who was bidding $28 million for the ride, decided to cancel at the last minute. “They called and said: Are you still interested?’ and we were like ‘Yes! Yes! Yes!'” said Daemen, who was on a family vacation in Italy when he got the call.

Intrigued by space travel since childhood, Daemen got his pilot’s licence at a young age and tracked the development of space exploration companies like Blue Origin, the news website reported.  “We didn’t pay even close to $28 million, but they chose me because I was the youngest and I was also a pilot and I also knew quite a lot about it already.”

The fact that Daemen has never ordered anything from Amazon surprised not only founder Bezos but netizens as well.

