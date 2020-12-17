Watch: Man dresses up as ‘Buddy the Elf’ to greet daughter outside school

His daughter, who is clearly amused and embarrassed by the episode, continues to laugh throughout.

With Christmas eve just days away, a man’s plan to surprise his daughter while picking her up from school has won hearts online. Dressed similar to a character called ‘Buddy’ from the movie ‘Elf‘, the man can be seen holding a gift bag in his hand and waiting for his daughter. The moment he sees her walking out of the building, he screams, “Oh my goodness, it’s Elena. Elena. I know her.”

He then takes out a gift from the bag and says, “I want to sing you a song.” His daughter, who is clearly amused and embarrassed by the episode, continues to laugh throughout.

Watch the video here:

This Dad picking up his daughter from school is beautiful. 🤘🏻💪🔥❤️😜 pic.twitter.com/gEYwo2tDWc — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) December 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens.

While many were amused with the man’s act, others said they would do the same to their kids.

That is so great, her reaction was so good. Just like I can’t believe this is actually happening — Fair24/7 (@fair_ron) December 16, 2020

Perfect. Keep ‘em off balance! Parents rule!( Sometimes) — Diogenes (@diogene4) December 16, 2020

That’s the kind of embarrassment we all need a little more of 🤣🤣 — Randy Childress (@UK_Ranch) December 16, 2020

Never, ever, miss an opportunity to embarrass your kid 🙂 — Bill MacDonald (@FredMertz777) December 17, 2020

“I KNOW HER!!!” 😂🥺 — janet snakehole (@themeowsterz) December 16, 2020

Good Dad right here, some don’t even speak to they’re kids. — ChrisKillz (@ChrisKillz123) December 16, 2020

Yeah. I will be checking into obtaining a Buddy the Elf costume immediately. My daughter needs this embarrassment. 🤣👏 — Deanroy McSmithridge (@b_hartzell) December 16, 2020

