Watch: Man dresses up as ‘Buddy the Elf’ to greet daughter outside school

Thursday, December 17, 2020
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 17, 2020 5:28:10 pm
Christmas, buddy the elf, father dresses up as elf, father daughter viral video, Christmas eve, viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsHis daughter, who is clearly amused and embarrassed by the episode, continues to laugh throughout.

With Christmas eve just days away, a man’s plan to surprise his daughter while picking her up from school has won hearts online. Dressed similar to a character called ‘Buddy’ from the movie ‘Elf‘, the man can be seen holding a gift bag in his hand and waiting for his daughter. The moment he sees her walking out of the building, he screams, “Oh my goodness, it’s Elena. Elena. I know her.”

He then takes out a gift from the bag and says, “I want to sing you a song.” His daughter, who is clearly amused and embarrassed by the episode, continues to laugh throughout.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens.

While many were amused with the man’s act, others said they would do the same to their kids.

