Thursday, February 24, 2022
Netizens wonder if ‘The Simpsons’ predicted ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

The scene from the sitcom’s 1998 episode shows Lenin coming back to life and Russia becoming the Soviet Union again.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 24, 2022 4:18:46 pm
The Simpsons Russia Ukraine, The Simpsons predictions, predictions of Russia Ukraine war on The Simpsons, Indian ExpressIn recent years, The Simpsons has been in news for its spooky foretelling of several major events.

The Simpsons, the iconic American sitcom, has come in news again after one of its old episodes shows an eerie similarity to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has escalated into a war.

The old episode, titled Simpson Tide, which was originally aired on March 29, 1998, takes place at the United Nations office in New York. During one of the conferences, Russia reveals that the dissolution of the Soviet Union never happened and they tricked everyone into thinking so.

ALSO READ |Not just Trump’s victory, four other events of 2016 The Simpsons predicted right

In the 30 second clip, a representative of Russia says, “The Soviet Union would be pleased to offer amnesty to your wayward vessel.” To this an American diplomat interjects, “Soviet Union?, I thought you guys broke up?”. Then as if on a cue, the Russian diplomat says “Yes, that’s what we wanted you to think” and breaks into evil laughter as he switches the nameplate on his desk from ‘Russia’ to ‘Soviet Union’.

This is followed by a montage that shows military tanks surfacing from under the tableaus, troops being deployed, fenced walls being created, and Soviet Union’s first and founding head of government Vladimir Lenin coming back to life. Lenin is seen breaking the glass cover of his casket and saying “Must crush capitalism” before marching ahead in a zombie-like way.

Netizens have been widely sharing this clip ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed troops at the separatist-held areas of eastern Ukraine. People are linking Russia’s ambition of extending its territorial control over former members of the erstwhile Soviet Union with its secret existence as shown in the episode.

In recent years, The Simpsons has been in news for its spooky foretelling of several major events. Previously, netizens were convinced that the show predicted Richard Branson’s journey to space, the siege of US Capitol Hill, Donald Trump’s presidential win, and even David Bowie’s death amongst other things.

