Netizens wonder if ‘The Simpsons’ predicted ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Simpsons, the iconic American sitcom, has come in news again after one of its old episodes shows an eerie similarity to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has escalated into a war.

The old episode, titled Simpson Tide, which was originally aired on March 29, 1998, takes place at the United Nations office in New York. During one of the conferences, Russia reveals that the dissolution of the Soviet Union never happened and they tricked everyone into thinking so.

In the 30 second clip, a representative of Russia says, “The Soviet Union would be pleased to offer amnesty to your wayward vessel.” To this an American diplomat interjects, “Soviet Union?, I thought you guys broke up?”. Then as if on a cue, the Russian diplomat says “Yes, that’s what we wanted you to think” and breaks into evil laughter as he switches the nameplate on his desk from ‘Russia’ to ‘Soviet Union’.

This is followed by a montage that shows military tanks surfacing from under the tableaus, troops being deployed, fenced walls being created, and Soviet Union’s first and founding head of government Vladimir Lenin coming back to life. Lenin is seen breaking the glass cover of his casket and saying “Must crush capitalism” before marching ahead in a zombie-like way.

Netizens have been widely sharing this clip ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed troops at the separatist-held areas of eastern Ukraine. People are linking Russia’s ambition of extending its territorial control over former members of the erstwhile Soviet Union with its secret existence as shown in the episode.

that show is pure predictions of what to come — Hussien Naleeye (@cqanih) February 22, 2022

I need to watch the complete series again… I mean how many times can Simpsons be right… From Donald Trump, the pandemic, Russia… — MV (@mohnishvarma) February 23, 2022

The Simpsons have an auror trapped in a basement somewhere — Alegna (@cloppyhorse) February 22, 2022

Lol at this point let me go rewatch the simpsons because obviously I was missing some things https://t.co/cVCu74dcun — B-Dolla $ign 💵🌹🖤 (@liberiansoul_) February 23, 2022

Simpsons writers definitely had a time machine 😬😐 https://t.co/dVQxDTe9pB — Luvtunes🇮🇳🎶🎵 (@Luvtunes2) February 23, 2022

Pretty sure most world events were predicted by the Simpsons at some point. https://t.co/gVjodp6oJh — Travis Gohr (@emptycontent) February 23, 2022

In recent years, The Simpsons has been in news for its spooky foretelling of several major events. Previously, netizens were convinced that the show predicted Richard Branson’s journey to space, the siege of US Capitol Hill, Donald Trump’s presidential win, and even David Bowie’s death amongst other things.