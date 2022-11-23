scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Netizens weigh in over viral tweet on Snoop Dogg’s resemblance with Senegal football head coach

Aliou Cissé is the coach of Senegal's national football team.

Snoop Dogg lookalike Senegal head coach football, Snoop Dogg football Senegal coach, FIFA 2022 viral tweets, Snoop Dogg viral tweets, Aliou Cisse Senegal football team FIFA 2022, indian express

A tweet about Snoop Dogg’s resemblance with the Senegal football team’s head coach went viral over the weekend. The tweet shared a photo of Aliou Cisse, which was taken as a screengrab from Monday’s FIFA 2022 match between Senegal and the Netherlands.

Interestingly, Snoop Dogg also responded to the tweet. The 16-time Grammy-nominated rapper reshared the post alongside a football emoji. This tweet then gathered over five lakh likes.

In the comments, many people played along with the joke that the coach was indeed Snoop Dogg. A Twitter user wrote, “He can wrestle, play a vampire and Sésame Street Count, cook with Martha Stewart and do the Super Bowl show…so why can’t train Senegal’s soccer team?”. Another person echoed the same sentiment and said, “Why do they even question you for this? I won’t be surprised if he coached the Basketball team too. XD”.

ALSO READ |This 7-year-old looks just like Ranbir Kapoor when he was a kid. Watch

However, a few people highlighted that confusing Aliou Cissé with Snoop Dogg is not about benign resemblance because it plays into the racist troupe of “all Black people look alike”. This often leads to the misidentification of Black people. Making this point, a Twitter user remarked, “Not every black man with braids is snoop dogg pls”.

Pictures of celebrity lookalikes often go viral. In 2019, Abdul Salam Maftoon, a singer from a remote village in Afghanistan, rose to fame for his uncanny resemblance to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Similarly, Omer Khalil, a resident of Rawalpindi in Pakistan, got famous in 2017 for his likeness to pop star Justin Bieber.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 10:41:32 am
Next Story

After lawyer claims Satyendar Jain not given ‘basic food’, new leaked CCTV footage emerges

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X