Netizens weigh in over viral tweet on Snoop Dogg’s resemblance with Senegal football head coach

A tweet about Snoop Dogg’s resemblance with the Senegal football team’s head coach went viral over the weekend. The tweet shared a photo of Aliou Cisse, which was taken as a screengrab from Monday’s FIFA 2022 match between Senegal and the Netherlands.

Interestingly, Snoop Dogg also responded to the tweet. The 16-time Grammy-nominated rapper reshared the post alongside a football emoji. This tweet then gathered over five lakh likes.

In the comments, many people played along with the joke that the coach was indeed Snoop Dogg. A Twitter user wrote, “He can wrestle, play a vampire and Sésame Street Count, cook with Martha Stewart and do the Super Bowl show…so why can’t train Senegal’s soccer team?”. Another person echoed the same sentiment and said, “Why do they even question you for this? I won’t be surprised if he coached the Basketball team too. XD”.

However, a few people highlighted that confusing Aliou Cissé with Snoop Dogg is not about benign resemblance because it plays into the racist troupe of “all Black people look alike”. This often leads to the misidentification of Black people. Making this point, a Twitter user remarked, “Not every black man with braids is snoop dogg pls”.

Why do they even question you for this? I won’t be surprised if he coached the Basketball team too. XD — IndyAfro 🇺🇦♥️ (@indy_afro) November 23, 2022

You noticed, yes brother you’re coming from Mother Land Africa🤓 — GLADYS.N (@missno222) November 22, 2022

not every black man with braids is snoop dogg pls — 𝗷𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘀 ✘ (@cinnamongerru) November 21, 2022

Pictures of celebrity lookalikes often go viral. In 2019, Abdul Salam Maftoon, a singer from a remote village in Afghanistan, rose to fame for his uncanny resemblance to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Similarly, Omer Khalil, a resident of Rawalpindi in Pakistan, got famous in 2017 for his likeness to pop star Justin Bieber.