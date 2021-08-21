‘Googly eyes to heal your soul’: Creative twist to bell peppers has netizens adding them over everything

Who would have thought that the phrase ‘Googly eyes’, which is usually associated with emojis or soft toys, can be used on just about anything, including humble vegetable and the results can hilarious.

Now, it has triggered a trend where people are adding the plastic eyes to all items!

Netizens, known for giving a creative and unusual twist to everything, found a cool way to make even vegetables emote. A Twitter handle Rob N Roll has created a buzz online, posting a few pictures of bell peppers cut-in-half with googly eyes on top of them, leaving people amused online.

With the hollow in between and the seeds accumulated near the stem, the cool addition made the vegetable look like animated cartoon characters.

“Cutting bell peppers and adding googly eyes is bound to heal your soul a little, give it a try,” the handle wrote while sharing the photos, which had different expressions ranging from happy to scared.

cutting bell peppers and adding googly eyes is bound to heal your soul a little, give it a try pic.twitter.com/E8DWRY2D8S — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) August 19, 2021

The tweet left many laughing out loud, who lauded the user for lightening up the mood on the micro-blogging site. However, it must be noted that he is not the brain behind the creation.

The pictures were actually taken from sadanduseless.com. “Priceless cooking tip: googly eyes make everything better (including cutting bell peppers) and the best part is that they cost only few bucks on Amazon,” the post read on the website.

However, his post renewed interest, and inspired netizens to use googly eyes over things other than bell peppers too. Toasters, dustbins, flower pots, salt and pepper shakers and even shoes, everything seems better with googly eyes and netizens tried it first hand!

I used to put this as reactions to xtians that weren’t very Christian pic.twitter.com/1LWJx9OgYx — Endora (@MsAnthropist999) August 19, 2021

Someone sent me your tweet because my kid likes to do things like this! pic.twitter.com/G0tamzykS8 — Fairy Nuff (@FlightyF) August 19, 2021

We had some fun with those. pic.twitter.com/KUP28MZABp — Allison Pfeffer (@Allipfeffer) August 19, 2021

Me too, I leave them everywhere. pic.twitter.com/vz39m1Nx18 — Kick (@ErnspigerX) August 19, 2021

This reminds me of the time I trimmed the fur mats behinds my Golden Retriever’s ears. pic.twitter.com/cz4NziUVOs — Christina Kerby (@ChristinaKerby) August 19, 2021