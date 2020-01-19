Netizens upcycle their Christmas trees into ‘Valentine’s Tree’, pictures and videos take internet by storm

The trees, which swap traditional holiday decorations with pink and red candies and lollies. are going viral under the trending hashtag #ValentinesTree. The trees, which swap traditional holiday decorations with pink and red candies and lollies. are going viral under the trending hashtag #ValentinesTree.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, people are coming up with creative ways to give their Christmas trees a Valentine makeover. Swapping the traditional holiday-themed decorations with pink and red decorations, people are sharing pictures of their ‘Valentine’s Trees’, decked up in heart-shaped candies and lollies.

With the trend getting popular on Instagram and Twiter, many have opted to buy artificial pink trees to fit the occasion. Others, who were dreading taking down their Christmas tree, have managed to reuse it but upscaled the decorations.

Take a look at some of the popular Valentine’s Trees on Instagram here:

Major Instagram influencers have also inspired people to engage in the trend. With time-lapse and transition videos, some of the most liked and viewed pictures under #ValentineTree are of influencers. For instance, Instagram user Jennifer Houghton seems to be popular among her followers for her lush Valentine-themed trees under the trending hashtag, Take a look here:

