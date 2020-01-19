Netizens upcycle their Christmas trees into ‘Valentine’s Tree’, pictures and videos take internet by storm

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, people are coming up with creative ways to give their Christmas trees a Valentine makeover. Swapping the traditional holiday-themed decorations with pink and red decorations, people are sharing pictures of their ‘Valentine’s Trees’, decked up in heart-shaped candies and lollies.
With the trend getting popular on Instagram and Twiter, many have opted to buy artificial pink trees to fit the occasion. Others, who were dreading taking down their Christmas tree, have managed to reuse it but upscaled the decorations.
Take a look at some of the popular Valentine’s Trees on Instagram here:
This was last year’s valentines tree. I gave 2 small gifts for the kids after they came back from school and they were super happy, and it was a good reminder for the hubby that hey I need my gift under that tree soon 🤣🤣. Should I do another one this year to remind the hubby 🤔🤔😂. . . هيدي شجرة الفالنتين اللي عملتها السنة الماضيه ، حطيت هديتين صغار للأولاد وبس رجعوا من المدرسة كتير انبسطوا بالمفاجأة ، وعفكرة كانت كتير مهمة لتذّكر زوجي بالعيد 😂انه ما معقول كل هيدي الشجرة بنصف البيت ما يشوفها 😂😂😂. شو قولكن لازم اعمل واحدة هيدي السنة حتى يتذكر؟؟؟ او خلص بيكون حفظ الدرس؟🤔🤔🤔حسب خبرتي مستحيل يكون حفظه ولازم ارجع اعمل واحدة هيدي السنة🤣🤣😂😂🙈.
Major Instagram influencers have also inspired people to engage in the trend. With time-lapse and transition videos, some of the most liked and viewed pictures under #ValentineTree are of influencers. For instance, Instagram user Jennifer Houghton seems to be popular among her followers for her lush Valentine-themed trees under the trending hashtag, Take a look here:
If the thought of taking down your Christmas tree is daunting……. DON’T take it down!! Simply turn it into a VALENTINES TREE!! ❤️💗❤️Here are some fun ways I’ve transitioned my trees from Christmas to Valentines! And notice even the Grinch tree has hearts that grew three sizes……. no way! 😆 What is your favorite? 1, 2, 3, or 4?
Transitioning our Christmas Tree to a Valentine’s Tree is a tradition we began in our home 3 years ago! Our Christmas Trees bring so much life and joy into our home, why take them down after they’ve been up for only a few weeks?!? Be sure to watch my stories this week, as we’re in the middle of transitioning the entire home’s Christmas decor into Valentine’s!! . . . P.S the @kellyclarksonshow reached out about potentially having me on the show! Tag them in the comments below if you’d like to see that happen!!! ❤️ . . . . #valentines_day #valentinestree #valentinetree #lovetree #valentinesdecor #valentinesday2020 #valentinesurprise
