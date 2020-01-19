Follow Us:
Sunday, January 19, 2020

Netizens upcycle their Christmas trees into ‘Valentine’s Tree’, pictures and videos take internet by storm

With the trend getting popular on Instagram and Twiter, many have opted to buy artificial pink trees to fit the occasion.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 19, 2020 8:11:17 pm
Valentine's day, Valentines tree, Christmas tree recycled, Christmas tree recycling to Valentines tree Valentine's day 2020, Trending, Indian Express news The trees, which swap traditional holiday decorations with pink and red candies and lollies. are going viral under the trending hashtag #ValentinesTree. 

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, people are coming up with creative ways to give their Christmas trees a Valentine makeover. Swapping the traditional holiday-themed decorations with pink and red decorations, people are sharing pictures of their ‘Valentine’s Trees’, decked up in heart-shaped candies and lollies.

With the trend getting popular on Instagram and Twiter, many have opted to buy artificial pink trees to fit the occasion. Others, who were dreading taking down their Christmas tree, have managed to reuse it but upscaled the decorations.

Take a look at some of the popular Valentine’s Trees on Instagram here:

View this post on Instagram

This was last year’s valentines tree. I gave 2 small gifts for the kids after they came back from school and they were super happy, and it was a good reminder for the hubby that hey I need my gift under that tree soon 🤣🤣. Should I do another one this year to remind the hubby 🤔🤔😂. . . هيدي شجرة الفالنتين اللي عملتها السنة الماضيه ، حطيت هديتين صغار للأولاد وبس رجعوا من المدرسة كتير انبسطوا بالمفاجأة ، وعفكرة كانت كتير مهمة لتذّكر زوجي بالعيد 😂انه ما معقول كل هيدي الشجرة بنصف البيت ما يشوفها 😂😂😂. شو قولكن لازم اعمل واحدة هيدي السنة حتى يتذكر؟؟؟ او خلص بيكون حفظ الدرس؟🤔🤔🤔حسب خبرتي مستحيل يكون حفظه ولازم ارجع اعمل واحدة هيدي السنة🤣🤣😂😂🙈.

A post shared by Racha Abdel Reda (@mynameisrasha) on

Major Instagram influencers have also inspired people to engage in the trend. With time-lapse and transition videos, some of the most liked and viewed pictures under #ValentineTree are of influencers. For instance, Instagram user Jennifer Houghton seems to be popular among her followers for her lush Valentine-themed trees under the trending hashtag, Take a look here:

