‘How to make Zoom meetings worse’: Netizens unhappy as Zuckerberg launches VR remote work app

As people began to working from home and study remotely due to Covid-19, online conferencing apps have taken over lives. And not everyone is happy with all technological intervention. Now, taking working remotely to a whole new level, Facebook Inc has introduced Horizon Workrooms, where people can hold meetings just like ones once held in offices but using virtual-reality!

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the tech company in an exclusive interview with CBS News introduced the new virtual-reality remote work app, where users can wear the company’s Oculus Quest 2 headsets can hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves. The interview provided viewers a glimpse of how it would look as they saw the tech CEO and TV host wearing the VR-sets and talking as the screen showed their Bitmoji avatars sitting around the table.

The move represents Facebook’s biggest attempt to shift VR technology out of niche markets like gaming and into the mainstream, as Zuckerberg saw it as a step toward building the futuristic “metaverse”.

However, people on the internet were far less than thrilled about his new innovation. Most said the new app will only increase their work-from-home woes, making the Zoom meeting experience worse. However, some also highlighted that the idea is not a game-changer sayng similar apps like VR Chat already exists.

Many also joked that it reminded them about dystopian movies where world needs to be saved by cyborgs. Sharing images from many popular movies, others joked how they would join such meeting getting creative with their avatars.

Nope. I hate Zoom. I love and miss my coworkers. But nope. https://t.co/44oCTXeYrF — Tim Logan (@bytimlogan) August 19, 2021

“Virtual reality can take you anywhere in the universe. So we’re taking you…back to a work meeting that could have been an email.” — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) August 19, 2021

No one: Mark Zuckerberg: I made an app that combines the worst parts of working from home and working in the office. YOU’RE WELCOME. https://t.co/WEgd9f707u — Apocalyptica (@ApocalypticaNow) August 19, 2021

Everyone: can you please stop Facebook from spreading disinformation that’s prolonging the pandemic and contributing to the downfall of democracy Mark Zuckerberg: no but what if I made zoom worse — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 19, 2021

MARK ZUCKERBERG: What if we made Zoom…suck worse? FACEBOOK LIEUTENANTS: Sir, it’s not possible. It can’t be done ZUCK [grinning devilishly]: That’s where you’re wrong. Get me my space helmet — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) August 19, 2021

me arriving 4 min late into a zuckerberg virtual conference call pic.twitter.com/4h2XeFULfD — C.J. Toledano (@CJToledano) August 19, 2021

Oh give me a break! We’ve been having important meetings in VR for years already. pic.twitter.com/ciuaAFSOGK — coopertom (@thecoopertom) August 19, 2021

I think I’ve seen this before: pic.twitter.com/CrYXxmhCwR — Joe Ranieri (@JoeRanieri89) August 19, 2021

It’s not original but pic.twitter.com/xxkM8Yr5pZ — James Averill Art (@JamesAverillArt) August 19, 2021

“Hey, do you want to use virtual reality to do the most mind-numbing, boring, most hated parts of your job? Well now you can!” — Jake Vig (@Jake_Vig) August 19, 2021

So Zuckerberg has invented The Sims. pic.twitter.com/w6YWsdoi41 — Alfonso Poza (@alfonso_poza) August 19, 2021

THIS COULD HAVE BEEN AN EMAIL MARKhttps://t.co/NHLoBYTn7v pic.twitter.com/5jB4KsfiG6 — darth™ (@darth) August 19, 2021

Me, coming out of a 1 hour VR meeting that could have been an email https://t.co/Wn87COdgXX pic.twitter.com/HO7rCdR8Kw — Shoegaze Socialist (@Fuzzy_DunIop) August 19, 2021

If one already owns the $300 Oculus Rift headset, the app is free. In its first full VR news briefing, the company showed how Workrooms users can design avatar versions of themselves to meet in virtual reality conference rooms and collaborate on shared whiteboards or documents, still interacting with their own physical desk and computer keyboard.

[with inputs from Reuters]