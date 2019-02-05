‘Your protective nature gets suffocating sometimes’, People tweet things they can’t tell their parents

While it isn’t always possible for children to be on the same page as their parents, sometimes these differences tend to create barriers between the two. Moreover, not all parent-child relationships are transparent enough to let both parties convey their point without hurting the other.

So when a Twitter user by the account name Saisailu97 asked her followers what they would like to tell their parents without having to face “consequences”, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and flooded with responses. “If you could tell your parents anything you’re thinking/feeling without consequences, what would it be?” she wrote.

The response to the tweet was a combination of good, bad and ugly. While some thanked their parents, others blamed them for “forcing” them to do things they didn’t want to. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral tweet:

Thank you for ruining me in the right way. https://t.co/Kq3LzjtCEb — Suriya (@deadcantdie_) February 5, 2019

Please don’t ever force me to get married bcs i want to become a stable independent woman and achieve all my goals and dreams on my own. https://t.co/Uml1Fwcrwb — Ayesha (@Potterhead_Aish) February 4, 2019

that coming out to you wasnt an easy task for me but i did bc i didnt want hide from YOU about who i am. I think you should stop caring about what the relatives will think and let me be with the person i love irrespective of the gender. https://t.co/LDMMWnIzAp — Abhi 🍀🌻💚 Hobu Month (@yooniehobu) February 4, 2019

That’s it’s time they live their own life freely and do more of things they love doing. https://t.co/hXdMKV3w5T — UJ🔆 (@oyeuzzuoye) February 4, 2019

Just let me be on my own, your protective nature is something I cherish but it gets suffocating sometimes. https://t.co/jwxmoCP4j7 — Shizza Rao (@i_shizza) February 4, 2019

I am sorry for everything you’re going through for me without showing it https://t.co/FzgtU3VGmd — ريّان (@onelonepoet) February 4, 2019

Mumma stop worrying about everything. Stop taking tension. We will be ok everything will be ok. It only affects your health. Stop doing that please https://t.co/W65PQepobQ — 🅣🅐🅝🅤 💜 Arsd📌 (@gulab_namjoon) February 4, 2019

I’ve kept so many secrets from you because I was scared. I felt completely alone and like I had to sneak to do anything. I know you mean well, but I can’t live like this….honestly there’s so many things I could say…. https://t.co/tlZ0onJb4W — ☁Celestial☁ (@StrictlyOT7) February 4, 2019

Thank you for everything. But i need my space too https://t.co/mZQHeCYXuc — 𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓹𝓱 || 𝓪𝓻𝓼𝓭 📌 (@wnbseokjinnie) February 4, 2019

Sometimes it’s okay to not compromise. https://t.co/LSh3aWHS2U — Hinz (@BiryaniKiDaig) February 4, 2019