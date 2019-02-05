Toggle Menu
‘Your protective nature gets suffocating sometimes’, People tweet things they can’t tell their parents

When a Twitter user by the account name Saisailu97 asked her followers what they would like to tell their parents without "consequences" it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and flooded with responses. 

If you could tell your parents anything you’re thinking/feeling without consequences, what would it be? (Source: Getty Images)

While it isn’t always possible for children to be on the same page as their parents, sometimes these differences tend to create barriers between the two. Moreover, not all parent-child relationships are transparent enough to let both parties convey their point without hurting the other.

So when a Twitter user by the account name Saisailu97 asked her followers what they would like to tell their parents without having to face “consequences”, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and flooded with responses. “If you could tell your parents anything you’re thinking/feeling without consequences, what would it be?” she wrote.

The response to the tweet was a combination of good, bad and ugly. While some thanked their parents, others blamed them for “forcing” them to do things they didn’t want to. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral tweet:

