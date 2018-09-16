Netizens troll Pakistan’s Human Rights minister who was sleeping in her office

Many people took to social media to not only call out the minister but to troll her as well. (Source: Twitter) Many people took to social media to not only call out the minister but to troll her as well. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan new government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has a lot on its plate to tackle. With its slogan ‘Naya Pakistan’, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led govt has a lot to prove to its people. However, a recent picture of the party’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has left many people disappointed. Shared by many on social media, the viral photo is of Mazari sleeping or resting in her office.

Many people took to social media to not only call out the minister but to troll her as well. “Must be exhausting, ensuring all those human rights,” read one of the many tweets of the picture. However, many supported the politician and stated that there was no harm in resting while one is in office. Interestingly, the viral picture also initiated some people to post videos of pranks that could be played with people sleeping in the office.

Must be exhausting, ensuring all those human rights. pic.twitter.com/C9m7sQdg8G — Aima Khosa (@aimaMK) September 13, 2018

Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights asleep on the job. https://t.co/310yfAb2uB — Seth Oldmixon (@setholdmixon) September 12, 2018

Sleep is a fundamental human right https://t.co/ZM3HxNIzkx — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) September 13, 2018

Especially at work if you ask me. — Fahad nadeem (@fahadnadeem82) September 13, 2018

Ab Jab Jab Koi Good Night Bolayga Mujhy Shireen mazari yaad ajani 😂😂😢 @ArfaBhutto786 — Rizwan Brahmin (@RizwanDutt) September 13, 2018

However, many also expressed concerns over the politicians safety and the picture behind clicking the picture.

This rest is fine but the photo is not. It may be lunch break. It shows there is someone in the office breaching the privacy. This person can leak important documents as well. Person must be identified & sacked. @ShireenMazari1 @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/so8PgRSV7j — Mirza (@MAliMirza1) September 15, 2018

Photo was taken and shared without her consent which is inappropriate and illegal and violation of her personal space. So must not mock her! @ImaanZHazir https://t.co/oLDkTcOpFu — Haseeb Mirza (@htmirzapk) September 13, 2018

