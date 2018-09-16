Follow Us:
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Netizens troll Pakistan’s Human Rights minister who was sleeping in her office

Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari was photographed sleeping in her office. The picture, which went viral on social media triggered a series of trolls and memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 16, 2018 6:35:39 pm
Pakistan, Pakistan minister, Pakistan news, Pakistan Human Rights minister sleeping office, Shireen Mazari, Shireen Mazari sleeping, Shireen Mazari sleeping office, Shireen Mazari office picture, indian express, indian express news Many people took to social media to not only call out the minister but to troll her as well. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan new government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has a lot on its plate to tackle. With its slogan ‘Naya Pakistan’, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led govt has a lot to prove to its people. However, a recent picture of the party’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has left many people disappointed. Shared by many on social media, the viral photo is of Mazari sleeping or resting in her office.

Many people took to social media to not only call out the minister but to troll her as well. “Must be exhausting, ensuring all those human rights,” read one of the many tweets of the picture. However, many supported the politician and stated that there was no harm in resting while one is in office. Interestingly, the viral picture also initiated some people to post videos of pranks that could be played with people sleeping in the office.

However, many also expressed concerns over the politicians safety and the picture behind clicking the picture.

