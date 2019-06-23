‘Chauffeur in chief’: Netizens troll Imran Khan for driving around Emir of Qatar

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is trending on social media once again after a vídeo of him driving around Qatar’s H.H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Islamabad went viral.

As the Emir of Qatar arrived in Pakistan for a two-day state visit, Khan personally received him at the Nur Khan Airbase and drove him to the PM House in a black Mercedes.

After visuals of the reception were shared by the official social media handles of Khan’s party and government, not everyone seemed happy about it. While a few called it a humble gesture, others trolled the Pakistan Prime Minister online for turning into a “chauffeur”.

After MBS of #SaudiBarbaria, IK is chauffeuring another foreign dignitary. At this rate, he can have his own premium ride service. https://t.co/QdUrAgLTvM — Canary Trap (@canarytrap) June 23, 2019

When you butter your boss to get some advance 🤣🤣 — Siddharth Singh (@sidd1993) June 23, 2019

Most expensive Uber driver?😂 — Sachin 🇮🇳 (@ram_lalla1) June 23, 2019

No wonder why this pic was trending in India vs Pakistan match. pic.twitter.com/ZUTuZSmAGX — vijay nair (@vijaysreekumar) June 23, 2019

Mr.Imran Khan is really driving change ! https://t.co/zlLXoMQdqe — shekarsrikanteswaren (@Calling_Shekars) June 23, 2019

Before becoming PM he was driver of Pakistan army general. https://t.co/Rh0NFwRQjs — Pradeep Singh (@iPradeep007) June 22, 2019

Love the way worthy Prime Minister devise means to drive these luxury cars. https://t.co/9jbDnBeCVm — faheem wali (@faheem_wali) June 22, 2019

Simple man with high values — Urbane Guru (@urbane_guru) June 22, 2019

Nice gesture to welcome the Guest of our nation. — Wajahat Alvi (@WajahatAliAlvi) June 22, 2019

Driving for a guest should be exceptional but in case of Imran Khan, it has become a ritual. — Hedeon (@456Pratt) June 22, 2019

Behaving as a leader of a proud nation does not mean driving the donor guests to the PM house…or does it https://t.co/sPUAeDOavt — Mobashar Ahmad, CA (@ahmadmobashar) June 22, 2019

In the very car he promised to auction, driven to the very house he promised to never use. — Agha Haider Raza (@ahraza_) June 22, 2019

Long drive pe chal…chal…chal….😉😉 — bewafa sanam (@patharke_sanam) June 22, 2019

“The distinguished guest was also given a 21-gun salute upon his arrival. A JF-17 squadron of PAF saluted the guest in a magnificent fly past,” the Tribune reported. The two countries signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence as the leaders met.

However, this wasn’t the first time Imran Khan sat behind the wheels after welcoming his guests. Earlier this year, he also drove Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to his residence.