‘Chauffeur in chief’: Netizens troll Imran Khan for driving around Emir of Qatar

Photos and videos of the leader chauffeuring the Emir of Qatar in the country's capital in a black Mercedes quickly drew attention and got everyone talking online. Many pointed Khan had promised to auction off the vehicle.

The photos of the prime minister driving the foreign dignitary quickly went viral online.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is trending on social media once again after a vídeo of him driving around Qatar’s H.H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Islamabad went viral.

As the Emir of Qatar arrived in Pakistan for a two-day state visit, Khan personally received him at the Nur Khan Airbase and drove him to the PM House in a black Mercedes.

After visuals of the reception were shared by the official social media handles of Khan’s party and government, not everyone seemed happy about it. While a few called it a humble gesture, others trolled the Pakistan Prime Minister online for turning into a “chauffeur”.

“The distinguished guest was also given a 21-gun salute upon his arrival. A JF-17 squadron of PAF saluted the guest in a magnificent fly past,” the Tribune reported. The two countries signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence as the leaders met.

However, this wasn’t the first time Imran Khan sat behind the wheels after welcoming his guests. Earlier this year, he also drove Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to his residence.

