Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Netizens think this road in China is ‘exciting as well as horrible’

Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared a video of the road from Chongqing municipality in China.

China is a country of fascinating things and some of the most advanced public construction projects. Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim has shared a video that shows a Chinese road made of several hairpin turns. Solheim tweeted the video, saying it is of a mountain road in the Chongqing municipality of China.

In the video, cars are seen carefully navigating one bend after another—it helps that the road has very sparse traffic. Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “Exciting as well as horrible”. Another person remarked, “Be good on a skateboard”.

India is also home to a similar road in Tamil Nadu that has 70 hairpin bends. Located at the Kolli Hills road, it has multiple turns which appear beautiful to look at especially from a height. However, while most people appreciated the way this road was made, some people also highlighted how the constant turns made driving difficult for motorists and cause motion sickness for passengers.

In November, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, retweeted a thread of “10 Most Dangerous Beautiful Roads in India” that he does not want to visit. The list includes roads like the Zojila Pass in Ladakh, Hindustan Tibet Highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley, the Zuluk Silk Route in Sikkim, Kolli Hills Road in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal, Taglang La Pass in Ladakh, Sangla Cliff Route in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur Valley, Leh Manali Highway, Ooty Coonoor Hairpin Route in Tamil Nadu, Kerala’s Thamarassery Churam, and Roghi Cliff Road in Himachal Pradesh.

