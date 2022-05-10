scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Netizens think this Mark Zuckerberg group selfie is creepy

The original and edited versions of the selfie taken by Mark Zuckerberg inspired several memes and jokes on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2022 3:36:58 pm
Mark Zuckerberg group selfie, Mark Zuckerberg creepy selfie, Mark Zuckerberg conspiracy theories, Mark Zuckerberg alien robot lizard man conspiracy theory, Indian ExpressThe group selfie was first shared by Zuckerberg on April 25, 2022 on his Facebook account.

A group selfie taken by Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms,  has inspired several memes and jokes on Twitter.

The selfie, which has now gone viral, was first shared by the billionaire on April 25 along with several other photos of Meta’s newly launched store in California.

ALSO READ |Celebrating diversity, Indians are sharing photos on Twitter with #FinePeopleFromIndia

While posting the photos, Zuckerberg announced, “Meta’s first store is opening in Burlingame, California on May 9! You can experience Quest 2 and project what you’re experiencing onto a big wall for your friends. It’s a great way to see how our products connect people today and get a sense for what’s coming as we build towards the metaverse.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best of Express Premium

Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...Premium
Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could meanPremium
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could mean
More Premium Stories >>

Soon the selfie, and its edited versions, prompted some people to tweet that Zuckerberg is a robot, “reptilian being”, and an alien. Sharing an edited version of the selfie in which Zuckerberg and his colleagues are staring straight at the camera, a Twitter user wrote, “You cannot convince me Mark Zuckerberg is not a reptilian being. Or at the very least a robot.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “This Mark Zuckerberg selfie is scary. Aliens definitely exists & are living with us.”

However, some people pointed out that labelling someone a robot or alien based on an edited photo is tasteless. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “Mark Zuckerberg’s fake alien picture is getting viral. This is the real one. Yeah fine billionaires are weird but I hate the spread of misinformation”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement