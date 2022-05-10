Netizens think this Mark Zuckerberg group selfie is creepy

A group selfie taken by Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms, has inspired several memes and jokes on Twitter.

The selfie, which has now gone viral, was first shared by the billionaire on April 25 along with several other photos of Meta’s newly launched store in California.

While posting the photos, Zuckerberg announced, “Meta’s first store is opening in Burlingame, California on May 9! You can experience Quest 2 and project what you’re experiencing onto a big wall for your friends. It’s a great way to see how our products connect people today and get a sense for what’s coming as we build towards the metaverse.”

Soon the selfie, and its edited versions, prompted some people to tweet that Zuckerberg is a robot, “reptilian being”, and an alien. Sharing an edited version of the selfie in which Zuckerberg and his colleagues are staring straight at the camera, a Twitter user wrote, “You cannot convince me Mark Zuckerberg is not a reptilian being. Or at the very least a robot.”

Mark Zuckerberg is officially living in the Metaverse. He decides to take a selfie there, and everyone looks miserable. Can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/zPTiHR0Al1 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 9, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg’s fake alien picture is getting viral. This is the real one. Yeah fine billionaires are weird but I hate spread of misinformation pic.twitter.com/ocqeZkimAW — Nabeha (@Nabehal) May 9, 2022

Left: main character in the movie “I, Robot”

The history of the last 10 years is better understood if you think of Mark Zuckerberg as a robot sent from the future to destroy humanity, and Elon Musk as a bored teenage alien playing pranks with us. — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) May 6, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote, “This Mark Zuckerberg selfie is scary. Aliens definitely exists & are living with us.”

However, some people pointed out that labelling someone a robot or alien based on an edited photo is tasteless. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “Mark Zuckerberg’s fake alien picture is getting viral. This is the real one. Yeah fine billionaires are weird but I hate the spread of misinformation”.