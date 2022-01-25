scorecardresearch
‘You win some, you lose some’: As people struggle with ‘Wordle 219’, players share memes

"A moment of silence for my fallen comrades," wrote one user on Twitter summarising the collective frustration and pain that led "Wordle 219 X" trend online worldwide.

With most players around the world struggling to solve the puzzle, 'Wordle 2019 x' dominated trends online.

Exhausted with dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people around the world have been finding some joy in playing Wordle. However, most of their exhilaration turned into sadness on Monday when they struggled to guess the word of the day in the viral puzzle.

Avid gamers are sharing memes and jokes online, with many even marking themselves “safe” for surviving the five-letter word game, which has become the internet’s current obsession. Soon, having a meltdown, netizens turned to Twitter to complain.

While some shed happy tears having cracked the mysterious word only on the sixth attempt, they shared relatable memes to perfectly sum up their whirlwind of emotions. From bragging about scores to those who failed to offer consolation, Twitter has been flooded with an array of emotions involving the game’s latest puzzle.

For the uninitiated, in the game developed by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle, users must strategically guess a five-lettered word in six attempts. The game has one new word every day and the same word is given to all users across the world.

With no app and just a simple link to a website, gamers take six turns to fill out the boxes with any random five-letter word. As one enters the words, the game tells the player if the alphabet is present in the final word and about its position. One can play the online word game here.

