‘You win some, you lose some’: As people struggle with ‘Wordle 219’, players share memes

Exhausted with dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people around the world have been finding some joy in playing Wordle. However, most of their exhilaration turned into sadness on Monday when they struggled to guess the word of the day in the viral puzzle.

Avid gamers are sharing memes and jokes online, with many even marking themselves “safe” for surviving the five-letter word game, which has become the internet’s current obsession. Soon, having a meltdown, netizens turned to Twitter to complain.

“A moment of silence for my fallen comrades,” wrote one user on Twitter summarising the collective frustration and pain that led “Wordle 219 X” trend online worldwide.

While some shed happy tears having cracked the mysterious word only on the sixth attempt, they shared relatable memes to perfectly sum up their whirlwind of emotions. From bragging about scores to those who failed to offer consolation, Twitter has been flooded with an array of emotions involving the game’s latest puzzle.

I was getting seriously worried. It never took this long 😅 Wordle 219 5/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛🟩⬛🟨

⬛🟨🟩🟨⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) January 23, 2022

Dear Wordle, please remember we’re still dealing with a pandemic. Try to be gentle😭 Wordle 219 5/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨

⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛

⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 24, 2022

The social contract we are all upholding to not spoil the day’s Wordle has slightly restored my faith in humanity. — Sarah Bessey (@SarahBessey) January 25, 2022

Todays Wordle is psychological warfare. — Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) January 24, 2022

I did not get the Wordle today. You win some, you lose some. That’s OK. 😊 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) January 24, 2022

Everyone that did Wordle 219 X ok today? pic.twitter.com/UcSGya3Hqk — Sam Patel 🏳️‍🌈 (@DontOwnAHotel) January 24, 2022

My joy in life is seeing Wordle 219 X trend on Twitter after managing to get the word right — Chloe (@ChloeShellay) January 24, 2022

Me seeing Wordle 219 X trending rn after actually getting it right 😏 pic.twitter.com/dfeaogIIjn — yoongi luvr⁷ (@cheerioyoongi) January 24, 2022

when wordle gives five greys after your first guess: pic.twitter.com/E0y0FBhpFN — alex (@alex_abads) January 24, 2022

Wordle 219 x pic.twitter.com/smr8vFWTZy — Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) January 24, 2022

wordle needs to be a squid game — answer wrong and u die 😪 wordle 219 6/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩

⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩

⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛

🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — ky (@knguyennn) January 25, 2022

Me laughing at people tweeting Wordle 219 X when it took me all 6 tries pic.twitter.com/Wa6qtfXDBn — joey (@itstacobelltime) January 24, 2022

For the uninitiated, in the game developed by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle, users must strategically guess a five-lettered word in six attempts. The game has one new word every day and the same word is given to all users across the world.

With no app and just a simple link to a website, gamers take six turns to fill out the boxes with any random five-letter word. As one enters the words, the game tells the player if the alphabet is present in the final word and about its position. One can play the online word game here.