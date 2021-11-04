‘Ninja skills at it’s finest’: Netizens struggle to ‘find the cat’ in this latest puzzle

When it comes to blending itself in any given surroundings, nothing beats cats. From house cats to snow leopards, felines of various sizes and species have often left netizens scratching their heads to unravel many puzzles. Now, another ‘find the cat’ picture is going viral, leaving all confused on Twitter.

Although agile, the furry creatures can be seen resting in one position for a long time, making possible for them to “hide in plain sight”. Now, one such photo of what looks like a simple closed glass window on a raggedy wall has become a tough challenge for all looking for the cat.

Shared by popular Twitter handle Buitengebieden, the admin tweeted saying: “There’s a cat in this picture”.

There’s a cat in this picture.. pic.twitter.com/pc8tMgUdLY — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 3, 2021

Quickly, netizens who love a good dose of optical illusion and cats jumped in but admitted that they struggled. While some initially thought it was “just a trick” to fool them and there is no feline in the picture, others said they “took way longer” than they thought would require to spot the animal. Many said they could spot the animals by “cheating” only after looking through the comments.

This one is tough but yep, true. https://t.co/8nkG78UnKQ — Linda Jack (@ElectLindaJack) November 4, 2021

Sad to say that cats have finally master the great art of invisibility @PastorAlexLove may the Church of the Forgiving Eagle help us all 🙏🏻😃 https://t.co/6px6yxxtLI — Manuela 🎀 (@hardcandyM) November 4, 2021

I needed help for this 😬 https://t.co/SzAdjYp3xL — 🦖 The Bogwoppit (@thebogwoppit) November 4, 2021

I’m more concerned whatever did it occur there.

Looks like a blood trail.

And I can’t find the cat. https://t.co/q9Yj1sriJY — wataru (@frtw41) November 4, 2021

Flippin heck, took me ages https://t.co/mjRICwtUF4 — Kathleen (@HippyRockChick6) November 4, 2021

Well that was a difficult one! https://t.co/qytE4IZIFy — DianeH (@DianeHaywood71) November 3, 2021

I had to look for comments to see it https://t.co/4E5l44WQDU — Mary Ann (@MommaActually) November 3, 2021

Ninja skills at it’s finest. 😹 https://t.co/BKkHRpMXWh — hillary stone (@MSgirl29) November 3, 2021

Now this was really hard to spot! https://t.co/FCFHOUXJmT — Lavender Menace (@conweb67) November 3, 2021

In case, you’re having a hard time like most people on Twitter to find the feline, here’s the answer: