‘Ninja skills at it’s finest’: Netizens struggle to ‘find the cat’ in this latest puzzle

Thursday, November 04, 2021
While some initially thought it was "just a trick" to fool them and there as no feline in the picture, others said they "took way longer" than they thought would require to spot the animal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 4, 2021 5:07:27 pm
cat puzzle, spot the cat, find the cat viral post, optical illusion, hidden animal puzzles, find hidden cat pic, viral news, indian expressMany while solving the puzzle lauded the cat for his camouflaging skills.

When it comes to blending itself in any given surroundings, nothing beats cats. From house cats to snow leopards, felines of various sizes and species have often left netizens scratching their heads to unravel many puzzles. Now, another ‘find the cat’ picture is going viral, leaving all confused on Twitter.

Although agile, the furry creatures can be seen resting in one position for a long time, making possible for them to “hide in plain sight”. Now, one such photo of what looks like a simple closed glass window on a raggedy wall has become a tough challenge for all looking for the cat.

Shared by popular Twitter handle Buitengebieden, the admin tweeted saying: “There’s a cat in this picture”.

Quickly, netizens who love a good dose of optical illusion and cats jumped in but admitted that they struggled. While some initially thought it was “just a trick” to fool them and there is no feline in the picture, others said they “took way longer” than they thought would require to spot the animal. Many said they could spot the animals by “cheating” only after looking through the comments.

In case, you’re having a hard time like most people on Twitter to find the feline, here’s the answer:

