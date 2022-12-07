scorecardresearch
Netizens spot ‘Phoebe Buffay’ from Friends in Athens, Greece and can’t get over it. Watch

A video posted by a meme page dedicated to Friends on Instagram posted the video of a woman who resembled the character ‘Phoebe Buffay’ that was played by Lisa Kudrow.

The character of Phoebe Buffay was played by Lisa Kudrow in the hit American sitcom Friends.

For a lot of people, the American sitcom Friends is their all-time favourite show. Even though the show ended in 2004, even after 10 years, they still continue to watch re-runs. For many fans of the show, their favourite character was Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow, because of her eccentric behaviour and quirky habits.

Phoebe is also a musician in the show and plays the guitar and sings some quirky songs with inane lyrics like ‘Smelly Cat’, which is about a cat that is shunned by society because of her foul smell. A meme page on Instagram dedicated to Friends posted a video of a woman in Greece who resembles Phoebe Buffay and it is going viral.

The woman is seen carrying a guitar and wearing clothes identical to what Phoebe wears on the show. The woman in the video is identified as Wera, who is a musician.

Posted four days ago, the video has amassed more than 1.4 million views. Netizens said that they thought it was Lisa Kudrow at first.

“Man she even looks like Lisa!” commented a user. “Damn first I thought it was Lisa,” said another. “I live in athens, ohio and got momentarily excited before i read the signs in Greek,” another user shared.

Friends lasted 10 seasons and aired from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004. With an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the show revolves around six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

