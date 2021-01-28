Netizens spot ‘explicit’ object on BBC guest’s bookshelf, hilarious reactions flood social media

While many were amused, others shared similar such incidents that have happened before.

A BBC Wales guest has gone viral on social media after netizens spotted an explicit item kept on her bookshelf during the news interview.

When Yvette Amos appeared on a Welsh news programme to share her experience of being unemployed during the pandemic, little did she expect people to take note of the items on the bookshelf behind her.

“Perhaps the greatest guest background on the BBC Wales news tonight. Always check your shelves before going on air,” tweeted journalist Grant Tucker while sharing the picture of the bookshelf that displayed an apparent sex toy placed among other items.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral and trigger a plethora of reactions online.

While many were amused, others shared similar such incidents that have happened before. However, many also discussed whether the object was a sex toy or a novelty item.

