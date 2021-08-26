Netizens spot Dwayne Johnson’s doppelganger in Alabama

An Alabama police officer has become the talk of the town after many pointed out his uncanny resemblance with American actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson.

A picture of Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields, who flaunts a muscular physique and clean-shaven head like Johnson, went viral on social media after it was shared by the sheriff’s office.

After a local fan requested to meet Fields, the officer drove to Hartselle Wal-mart to grant his wish. “This gentlemen recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like ‘The Rock’,” read the caption of the post that soon went viral on social media.

“Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-mart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hard workers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!”,” the post added.

With over 2,000 likes, the post was flooded with netizens agreeing with the officer’s resemblance with the Hollywood actor. According to a Newsweek report, Fields’ picture was also shared by many TikTok users with one post garnering over 1.4 million views.

In an interview with The Birmingham News, the 37-year-old cop said that his likeness with the movie start has been “a running joke” and the companions are not just with Johnson. “I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields told the news website. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

Interestingly, Fields also does impressions of the actor when asked to and is glad to spread happiness. “I don’t want to disappoint anybody,” Fields told the website. “I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don’t know. It’s flattering, but it’s also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess.”