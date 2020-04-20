Why netizens were spooked after watching this viral TikTok dance video

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 1.9 million views and has been flooded with comments. Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 1.9 million views and has been flooded with comments.

While content creators on TikTok often come up with creative ways to entertain their followers, a video posted by a user Reubix_Cube has left netizens spooked after they spotted something suspicious lurking in the background.

“I’m home alone so I learned a TikTok dance. Love you Doja but what has my life come to?” wrote Reubix_Cube while posting a video of him dancing to American singer Doja Cat’s music track “Say So”.

Watch the video here:

While many commented on his impressive dance steps and attire, others spotted something poking out its head from the staircase. “That’s someone literally poking their head to look at you,” wrote a user while another commented, “What the heck was that on the stairs?”

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 1.9 million times and has been flooded with comments. While many were spooked, others called the video “staged”. Following the incident, Reubix_Cube posted another clip stating that he was indeed alone at home and has no clue about the mysterious subject in the clip.

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

