Netizens slam Madame Tussauds after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle statues separated from royal family

The museum is facing backlash online for their move. The museum is facing backlash online for their move.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their depature from royal life and that they would work towards becoming financially independent, their waxwork statues at the Madame Tussauds in London were removed from a display that featured other members of the royal family. The move has since been criticised on social media, with some even terming the decision racist.

The statues of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were originally placed next to that of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In a tweet that had the hashtag #Megxit, which dominated trends on social media, the wax museum shared a photo of the new display of the royal family.

“We’ve got to respect their wishes,” it wrote.

We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷‍♂️ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020

Madame Tussauds, which contains more than 250 wax models of celebrities, said the two figures will go in a separate section, away from that which includes Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Prince William and his wife Kate.

“Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” said general manager Steve Davies.

He added in a statement: “As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

The figures of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, in their original positions next to Queen The figures of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, in their original positions next to Queen Elizabeth II , Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds earlier.

The museum’s decision drew flak on social media. One person asked why Prince Philip’s figurine wasn’t moved given he had retired and if they removed Princess Diana’s figure after she separated from Prince Charles. Some thought it was “very petty” and “immature” given the couple are still part of the royal family. Many also called for a boycott of the wax museum.

You’re just as vile as the tabloids. You have just proven their point — #BoycottMadameTussauds https://t.co/vwEwfcaNAD — Krishna Patel (@KrishnaPatel_96) January 10, 2020

Hopefully visitors will find another tourist attraction and skip yours.#BoycottMadameTussauds — LazzieBear007 (@LazzieLou24) January 10, 2020

This was a very foolish decision. You will have a very difficult time convincing people that this move wasn’t influenced by racism. — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) January 10, 2020

This is extraordinarily petty. https://t.co/7hYtoZ3Uti — Sailor Jupiter (@AdrienneWrites) January 10, 2020

This is why they’re leaving. Britain is just beyond disgusting now. We are also aware of your history with the monarchy, so it’s clear that this is a snub to the couple. But honestly, it’s your loss. Meghan & Harry are the future. Long may they reign in our hearts. #RIPMonarchy — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🇺🇲🆘 (@BrandiLynn4Ever) January 9, 2020

Why wasn’t Prince Philip removed when he retired from public duties? He is no longer seen in public, if you are removing the Sussexes for their desire for a bit more privacy, I think you should do the same for the retired prince. But I guess that wouldn’t be white of you. — ChiLanta (@ChiLanta_180) January 9, 2020

Did Madame Tussauds disappear Princess Diana’s wax figure when she left the Royal Family? I think not. Because back then, someone in charge was smart enough to realize that she was their main draw. Bring back that guy.#Megxit pic.twitter.com/hUdQWO1col — Pièce de Résistance (@PieceDeReSister) January 9, 2020

If you’re so worried about accuracy you may also want to remove some of Prince William’s wig hair. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yknCIluuMY — Cindy Pika Chu (@iamcindychu) January 9, 2020

My mate just forwarded me this picture from the bins round the back of Madame Tussauds #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/JFjwYFhkSH — christhebarker TRUMP IS A FOOL (@christhebarker) January 9, 2020

There’s always so much to do when I visit London, so thanks for helping me cross one thing off the list. I guess I’m just surprised that your Twitter is run by a petty 14-year old. — Erin O’Neill (@Erinindc) January 9, 2020

They are still family. How petty of you. No wonder they are leaving, the majority of the press has been terrible to them.#ShameOnYou — kuba (@jkgood1) January 9, 2020

Wow. We will be delighted to welcome them with open, non-racist arms. Send ’em over. They’re ours now. We got this. — Elisabeth Olson (@Elisabethmngirl) January 9, 2020

Wow. We will be delighted to welcome them with open, non-racist arms. Send ’em over. They’re ours now. We got this. — Elisabeth Olson (@Elisabethmngirl) January 9, 2020

Madame Tussauds in London had unveiled a statue of Markle and a revamped version of Prince Harry’s wax statue in 2018, right before their wedding.

This isn’t the first time the wax museum had altered the positioning of the couple’s statues. In August 2019, the museum separated the statue of the Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry to reflect her “independent celebrity status”. Markle’s statue was moved into the “A-list party room” to reunite it with some of her famous friends, including Priyanka Chopra, the Beckhams and Tom Hardy, all of whom attended the wedding.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd