‘Kiss of death’: Netizens slam Chinese company for holding ‘kissing competition’

With China limping back to normalcy following a two-month lockdown to stymie the spread of Covid-19, a furniture factory in Suzhou came up with a bizarre way to celebrate the resumption of work — by conducting a kissing competition.

In a video, shared by Global Times, employees of the factory were seen kissing one another with a glass barrier between them. Many pictures of the event found themselves on social media, prompting angry reactions from netizens, who felt such an act could increase the chances of spreading the infection. Moreover, the overall confirmed cases climbed to 82,788 in China on Wednesday.

Watch the video here:

A furniture factory in E. China’s Suzhou attracts people’s attention as its employees celebrated resumption of work in a special way- kiss competition with a clear disinfected glass between each pair of participants. pic.twitter.com/G0CBiU4ioK — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 19, 2020

“A furniture factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu had a ‘Kissing Contest’ to celebrate the factory resuming work. The organisers said this event can help the factory workers relax & there’s a transparent glass between the kisses,” wrote a user @WBYeats1865 while sharing pictures of the competition.

#China A furniture factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu had a “Kissing Contest” to celebrate the factory resuming work. The organisers said this event can help the factory workers relax & there’s a transparent glass between the kissers. Allegedly some of the participants are not couples. pic.twitter.com/9BWWpBkaAs — W. B. Yeats (@WBYeats1865) April 19, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and triggered several reactions online. “It’s simply the stupidest way to celebrate a resume of death!” tweeted a user while another wrote, “They want to prove they are so clever? No, it is showing how they are ignorant.”

Nothing is impossible in China, wth xoxo — Since062019 (@since069) April 20, 2020

They’ve some problems, definitely 😷 — jojoleung (@jojoleung6) April 20, 2020

Disgusting — ● fallen angel ● (@celineeesays) April 20, 2020

That’s gross 😝 — julie Han (@julieHa45362012) April 19, 2020

Ridiculously stupid 😐💬 — carine. nldw (@heinirac) April 20, 2020

