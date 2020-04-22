Follow Us:
‘Kiss of death’: Netizens slam Chinese company for holding ‘kissing competition’

Many pictures of the event found themselves on social media, prompting angry reactions from netizens, who felt such an act could increase the chances of spreading the infection. Moreover, the overall confirmed cases climbed to 82,788 in China on Wednesday.

With China limping back to normalcy following a two-month lockdown to stymie the spread of Covid-19, a furniture factory in Suzhou came up with a bizarre way to celebrate the resumption of work — by conducting a kissing competition.

In a video, shared by Global Times, employees of the factory were seen kissing one another with a glass barrier between them. Many pictures of the event found themselves on social media, prompting angry reactions from netizens, who felt such an act could increase the chances of spreading the infection. Moreover, the overall confirmed cases climbed to 82,788 in China on Wednesday.

Watch the video here:

“A furniture factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu had a ‘Kissing Contest’ to celebrate the factory resuming work. The organisers said this event can help the factory workers relax & there’s a transparent glass between the kisses,” wrote a user @WBYeats1865 while sharing pictures of the competition.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and triggered several reactions online. “It’s simply the stupidest way to celebrate a resume of death!” tweeted a user while another wrote, “They want to prove they are so clever? No, it is showing how they are ignorant.”

