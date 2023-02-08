After a tweet prompt from an NGO, netizens share their first job-worst job-dream job

As is the nature of a capitalist society, people often have to spend much of their life working to earn money. Throughout their lives, people often work multiple jobs. While some of these jobs are pleasant, some are simply tiring and unfulfilling. Very rarely do people get to achieve their “dream job”.

Earlier in January, Action Without Borders (also known as Idealist), a non-profit service organisation based in New York City, tweeted a prompt that asked people to share their, “First job, Current job, Worst job, and Dream job”.

This prompt soon went viral with thousands of responses in the comments, where people talked about their ultimate career aspirations and their current work. Many people also pointed out that they do not have a dream job because they do not dream of labour. Some people also jokingly wrote that their “first job” was to be the “eldest daughter in an Asian family”.

Don’t answer these questions. This is data harvesting — Revvy is on Mastodon 💖💛💙 (@RevvyPhennex) February 2, 2023

First job: Eldest Afghan daughter

Current job: AP Analyst

Worst job: Eldest Afghan daughter

Dream job: Owning a café or travelling the world & getting paid for it https://t.co/nFjWnMuCno — S🌻 (@_Sxnlla) February 5, 2023

Dream job: unemployed really hits the mood for me — Nicolas Cage🫡2022👹 (@o6uIPI) February 2, 2023

First job: Artist

Current job: Artist

Worst job: Unpaid artist

Dream job: Wealthy artist I’m just a simple being, wanting to draw until I can’t draw anymore. That’s it. https://t.co/DaSSWGLBv6 — Sinlaire (@MukhlisNur) February 8, 2023

FIRST JOB: Hair washer/floor sweeper at a Toni & Guy salon. CURRENT JOB: Riot Brand Global Community Lead @ Riot Games. WORST JOB: Call centre sales advisor. DREAM JOB: Owning my own little vegan gaming cafe/restaurant/bar where I get to cook food for nerds. https://t.co/wPfbxdo5Su — Kaeyi 🤰🏻 (@SliceOfKaeyi) February 7, 2023

FIRST JOB: teen journalist intern at a newspaper covering world news CURRENT JOB: video games at wapo (but not for long!) WORST JOB: copywriting intern at a startup that just wanted me to bring them coffee and crush boxes for them Advertisement DREAM JOB: does it exist? 🥹 https://t.co/TNdzW4Bcm5 — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) February 8, 2023

Interestingly a few people also noted that sharing one’s work details in tweets can potentially be a security threat. Echoing this view a Twitter user wrote, “Please stop volunteering doxing information out onto the internet in an easily searchable format.”

Another person wrote, “Before you jump on this particular bandwagon, please consider that at least “first job” and “dream job” are common security questions.” Security questions related to someone’s personal life are often used by banks to authenticate or verify certain requests.