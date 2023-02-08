scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
After a tweet prompt from an NGO, netizens share their first job-worst job-dream job

The tweet prompt was initiated by Action Without Borders on Twitter.

Action Without Borders was founded in 1995.
As is the nature of a capitalist society, people often have to spend much of their life working to earn money. Throughout their lives, people often work multiple jobs. While some of these jobs are pleasant, some are simply tiring and unfulfilling. Very rarely do people get to achieve their “dream job”.

Earlier in January, Action Without Borders (also known as Idealist), a non-profit service organisation based in New York City, tweeted a prompt that asked people to share their, “First job, Current job, Worst job, and Dream job”.

This prompt soon went viral with thousands of responses in the comments, where people talked about their ultimate career aspirations and their current work. Many people also pointed out that they do not have a dream job because they do not dream of labour. Some people also jokingly wrote that their “first job” was to be the “eldest daughter in an Asian family”.

Interestingly a few people also noted that sharing one’s work details in tweets can potentially be a security threat. Echoing this view a Twitter user wrote, “Please stop volunteering doxing information out onto the internet in an easily searchable format.”

Another person wrote, “Before you jump on this particular bandwagon, please consider that at least “first job” and “dream job” are common security questions.” Security questions related to someone’s personal life are often used by banks to authenticate or verify certain requests.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 18:01 IST
