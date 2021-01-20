scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Gabba win

Netizens mock Kylie Jenner’s ‘weak’ shower

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' star was mocked as she was showing off the marble shower at her LA Kylie Cosmetics office in one of her Instagram stories.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2021 3:14:02 pm
Kylie Jenner, Weak shower pressure, Kylie Jenner shower pressure, Kylie Jenner walk-in shower, Kylie Jenner Instagram stories, Twitter memes, Kylie Jenner shower pressure jokes, Trending news, Indian Express news.While the bathroom appeared luxurious, netizens were not impressed with her choice of showerhead and its ‘weak’ water pressure

Netizens shared meme and jokes, poking fun at American media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner over her walk-in shower’s “weak” water pressure.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashian’ star was mocked on social media for showing off the marble shower at her LA Kylie Cosmetics office.

Fans were simply not impressed by the water pressure and the basic showerhead which caught their eye in her Instagram story.

Take a look at some reactions here:

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 20: Latest News

Advertisement