Netizens mock Kylie Jenner’s ‘weak’ shower

While the bathroom appeared luxurious, netizens were not impressed with her choice of showerhead and its ‘weak’ water pressure

Netizens shared meme and jokes, poking fun at American media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner over her walk-in shower’s “weak” water pressure.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashian’ star was mocked on social media for showing off the marble shower at her LA Kylie Cosmetics office.

Fans were simply not impressed by the water pressure and the basic showerhead which caught their eye in her Instagram story.

Take a look at some reactions here:

something that made me happy this blue monday was getting into my shower in stoke-on-trent and realising i have better water pressure than kylie jenner <3 — b (@yungbr1tt) January 18, 2021

Why does my dorm shower have better water pressure than Kylie Jenner — bailey (@bay_what) January 18, 2021

Bothers me that Kylie Jenner just posted her shower and her rich ass can’t even fix the water pressure. — macarena (@macadeliic____) January 16, 2021

Kylie Jenner’s gonna see y’all talking shit about her shower and is gonna make a video like “Guys, fun fact about me… it’s actually so silly but I love low water pressure. I just love how it feels. I find it much more relaxing than super high pressure and so easy on my skin😌” — LORANCÉ (@lorancedunbar) January 18, 2021

kylie Jenner is trending because of her mf shower head rn???? y’all make these sisters trend for the bare minimum istg. pic.twitter.com/KkAgLeV3rf — jack harlow stan acc. (@UGHSFENTY) January 18, 2021

My tears came down with more pressure than Kylie Jenner’s shower — Mofinho Original (@mofinho) January 18, 2021

the plummers after the installed a shower w/ that sucky water pressure in kylie jenner’s mansion pic.twitter.com/KmyFD48GMZ — yeehaw🤠🇺🇸 (@holymolymemes) January 18, 2021

Kylie Jenner in her shower: pic.twitter.com/OG02Dmy4oS — Nathan (@najaco) January 18, 2021

Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner’s shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto pic.twitter.com/SY4l9q7Txf — Caitlin (@caitlinsincs) January 17, 2021

I loved the walls and how big it was but the pressure was NOT it. And I would prefer a different shower head … like a I need more water lol 😭 DROWN me please. pic.twitter.com/l03n3akirh — Alsharay🕸🕷 (@HippieSpiritt) January 17, 2021