Netizens share hilarious memes and jokes after Whatsapp introduces dark mode

“We want dark mode on WhatsApp, not grey mode!!!!!” wrote a user while sharing the video. “We want dark mode on WhatsApp, not grey mode!!!!!” wrote a user while sharing the video.

As WhatsApp launched the much-awaited dark mode feature for Android and iOS phones all around the world, netizens came up with hilarious memes and jokes..

“Finally. Dark mode on WhatsApp,” read the caption of the announcement video tweeted by the official account of the messaging app.

The 59-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, features people squinting while checking their phones in a poorly lit environment.

Watch the videi here:

Since being shared online, the viral clip has triggered several reactions online with netizens coming up with hilarious memes and jokes on the same.

However, some also pointed out the difference between the dark mode available for iOS as compared to Android. “We want dark mode on WhatsApp, not grey mode!!!!!” wrote a user while sharing the video.

Dark mode on whatsapp. Dark mode on Twitter. Dark mode on YT. Dark mode in my heart 😂 — ❤ Monica LeWhiskey ❤ (@Incognitah_) March 3, 2020

thank you finally pic.twitter.com/bJibwZjfYK — 乀 ᴀᴅᴀʀsʜ ᴊʜᴀ ➐ (@xadarshz) March 4, 2020

Kindly learn from twitter the meaning of dark mode😂😂 — EldBlogger (@EldBlogger) March 3, 2020

We want dark mode on WhatsApp not grey mode!!!!! https://t.co/pWC0JjIYTS — I.C.E (@chibuezesamue12) March 4, 2020

Okay but why are they so dramatic😂😂😂 — Osioke Warith (@seyzartt) March 3, 2020

This ad is a bit too dramatic though. — Ada Campbell 🇦🇺 (@Adacampbell) March 3, 2020

Do you like this latest update? Tell us in the comments section below.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd