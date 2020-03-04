Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Netizens share hilarious memes and jokes after Whatsapp introduces dark mode

"Finally. Dark mode on WhatsApp," read the caption of the announcement video tweeted by the official account of the messaging app.

whatsapp dark mode enable for android “We want dark mode on WhatsApp, not grey mode!!!!!” wrote a user while sharing the video.

As WhatsApp launched the much-awaited dark mode feature for Android and iOS phones all around the world, netizens came up with hilarious memes and jokes..

The 59-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, features people squinting while checking their phones in a poorly lit environment.

Since being shared online, the viral clip has triggered several reactions online with netizens coming up with hilarious memes and jokes on the same.

However, some also pointed out the difference between the dark mode available for iOS as compared to Android. “We want dark mode on WhatsApp, not grey mode!!!!!” wrote a user while sharing the video.

Do you like this latest update? Tell us in the comments section below.

