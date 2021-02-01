scorecardresearch
From ‘mothership’ to ‘Lord Voldemort’: Netizens share phone contact names of their loved ones

With over 2 lakh likes, the tweet was an instant hit with netizens, who then began sharing the contact names of their loved ones.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2021 9:57:18 pm
"Could be worse. One of my identical twins has the other twin in his phone as 'spare parts'." tweeted a user. (Source: Pixabay.com)

People often save the names of their loved ones somewhat differently from others in their phone contact books. However, when a Twitter user shared how her husband had saved her name on his phone, it surely opened a can of worms on the microblogging website.

When writer Jennifer Wortman found out that her husband had saved her contact by her full name, she decided to share it with her followers. “Today I discovered my husband has me in his phone as “Jennifer Wortman,” she Wortman.

However, some also shared hilarious stories of how they ended up saving that certain name. Check out some of the many responses to the viral tweet.

