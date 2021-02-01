From ‘mothership’ to ‘Lord Voldemort’: Netizens share phone contact names of their loved ones

"Could be worse. One of my identical twins has the other twin in his phone as 'spare parts'." tweeted a user. (Source: Pixabay.com)

People often save the names of their loved ones somewhat differently from others in their phone contact books. However, when a Twitter user shared how her husband had saved her name on his phone, it surely opened a can of worms on the microblogging website.

When writer Jennifer Wortman found out that her husband had saved her contact by her full name, she decided to share it with her followers. “Today I discovered my husband has me in his phone as “Jennifer Wortman,” she Wortman.

Today I discovered my husband has me in his phone as “Jennifer Wortman.” — Jennifer Wortman (@wrefinnej) January 30, 2021

With over 2 lakh likes, the tweet was an instant hit with netizens, who then began sharing the contact names of their loved ones.

However, some also shared hilarious stories of how they ended up saving that certain name. Check out some of the many responses to the viral tweet.

My kid had me as Mothership!🛸 — APRIL Inc. CCO (@GrayFinnch) January 31, 2021

I had mine in as his full name until he left and now he is Lord Voldemort — 🗽🧷𝚖𝚎𝚐𝚊𝚋𝚢𝚝𝚎💫 ⭕️ (@megabyte407) January 31, 2021

! . my daughter has me in her phone as ‘my creator’ — wiseoldsnail (@wiseoldsnail) January 31, 2021

I had my wife in my phone as just her first name so she changed it when she was getting some pictures off of it a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/LsGaNMkHNX — Jeremy (@clarknova11) January 31, 2021

My wife is not programmed into my phones, any of them. She got offended and asked why. My answer:

If there is ONE number I need to remember wherever I go, it’s yours. I will never make a profile for you because of that. Then I recited her birthdate. Still married. — Stephen Coghlan 🇨🇦 (@WordsBySC) January 31, 2021