Netizens share baking failures to cheer 9-year-old after her first attempt goes awry

When American author Shannon Hale’s 9-year-old daughter was brought to tears after a failed baking attempt, she sought help on social media and netizens sure didn’t disappoint and did their best to lift her spirits.

“My 9-year-old is in tears because she tried to bake something new and messed up. She thinks this means she can’t be a baker now. Would any bakers out there care to share times you messed up?” Hale tweeted. Following her tweet, the post soon went viral on social media and was flooded with people responding to her.

In no time, people were sharing their maiden failed baking endeavors — from forgetting to put baking powder and soda to how “things can be delicious even if messy”.

“Oh my god…I don’t have any pics on me, but tell her I used to OWN a bakery, and still would occasionally mess things up. Including whole cakes, and whole trays of macaron shells. It happens!” wrote a user.

Many also shared pictures of their failed attempts, hoping to cheer the little girl. “I write cookbooks and yesterday I forgot the baking powder and soda in my cake,” tweeted another while sharing a photograph of her baked caked.

I write cookbooks and yesterday I forgot the baking powder and soda in my cake pic.twitter.com/imQ9C78mdD — Julie Van Rosendaal (@dinnerwithjulie) April 20, 2020

The very first loaf was from five months ago. The second picture was from last week. It gets better pic.twitter.com/d54iVpx3TQ — Dan Santat 😷 (@dsantat) April 19, 2020

Here’s an example of one of my baking fails! It’s… not supposed look like that. pic.twitter.com/Lno1QPC0NV — Dr. Michelle Rodrigues (@MARspidermonkey) April 19, 2020

My friend is in her 30s and tried to make chocolate chip cookies for the first time the other day. This was the result. pic.twitter.com/mAXvjvGUUg — Callie! (@TheSuperCallie) April 19, 2020

Last week, inspiration vs reality 🤗 pic.twitter.com/60GcSkhwnF — emery lord (@emerylord) April 19, 2020

Look at this beautiful birthday cake my son made my wife today. Things can be delicious even if messy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xs2JIzoAmN — 🌈Dr. Frizzle (@Swilua) April 19, 2020

Oh my god…I don’t have any pics on me, but tell her I used to OWN a bakery, and still would occasionally mess things up. Including whole cakes, and whole trays of macaron shells. It happens! — Louisa 🌈👭 (@LouisatheLast) April 19, 2020

