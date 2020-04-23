Follow Us:
Thursday, April 23, 2020
COVID19

Netizens share baking failures to cheer 9-year-old after her first attempt goes awry

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 23, 2020 6:17:20 pm
lockdown, lockdown cooking fails, cooking amid lockdown, covid, covid-19. coronavirus In no time, people were sharing their baking experiences and all the times they messed up.

When American author Shannon Hale’s 9-year-old daughter was brought to tears after a failed baking attempt, she sought help on social media and netizens sure didn’t disappoint and did their best to lift her spirits.

“My 9-year-old is in tears because she tried to bake something new and messed up. She thinks this means she can’t be a baker now. Would any bakers out there care to share times you messed up?” Hale tweeted. Following her tweet, the post soon went viral on social media and was flooded with people responding to her.

In no time, people were sharing their maiden failed baking endeavors — from forgetting to put baking powder and soda to how “things can be delicious even if messy”.

“Oh my god…I don’t have any pics on me, but tell her I used to OWN a bakery, and still would occasionally mess things up. Including whole cakes, and whole trays of macaron shells. It happens!” wrote a user.

Many also shared pictures of their failed attempts, hoping to cheer the little girl. “I write cookbooks and yesterday I forgot the baking powder and soda in my cake,” tweeted another while sharing a photograph of her baked caked.

