Remember the ‘disappointed’ Pakistani fan? He is back with a message for his team ahead of England series

If you are an ardent cricket fan, then you are bound to know about the ‘disappointed’ Pakistani fan Muhammad Sarim Akhtar who had gone viral for his expression while watching the World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia at Taunton. Now, the London-based resident has a message for his team which will lock horns against England in Test series from Wednesday.

Tweeted by the official account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the video shows Akhtar donning the same attire the TV cameras caught him in 2019.

“Play with pride and passion! The meme fame Sarim has a simple message for team Pakistan,” read the caption of the video, where Akhtar is wishing his team luck for the match.

Watch the video here:

Play with pride and passion! The meme fame Sarim has a simple message for team Pakistan. Send in your messages for Pakistan team using #SuperFans pic.twitter.com/gQszBbL7Fc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2020

Since being shared online, the tweet has gone viral and triggered several reactions among netizens. However, the viral clip has also left many amused, with some responding to it with memes. Here, take a look:

My reaction after seeing this… pic.twitter.com/e86Z4Po6Zn — Asfand Yar (@AsFuU__) August 3, 2020

The very same MEME is the reaction — Umar (@Umar_Har) August 3, 2020

